Microsoft has installed Windows in its web browser and works on iPad and Mac.





Today, Microsoft announced a new service called Windows 365. This allows users to run the full version of Windows in a web browser on any device. The new service will initially be available only to businesses, but given Microsoft’s focus on cloud platforms, it is likely to be available to consumers in the future. Microsoft offers Windows 365 to businesses of all sizes, whether it’s a solo show or a large organization. The best place? You can run Windows 365 on your iPad in addition to your Mac.

Windows 365 creates a virtual cloud PC in the same way that Microsoft’s streaming Xbox service creates a virtual Xbox in the cloud. Cloud PCs set up with Windows 365 can be fully personalized just like physical PCs. You can also choose the amount of RAM and storage that Virtual PC will have. According to the Microsoft website, you can configure a cloud PC with up to 512GB and 16GB of RAM.

Windows 365 can stream an “instant on boot experience” in a complete Windows application on any device. Cloud-based PCs store their state so you can seamlessly switch between devices and platforms. This is the first time the iPad has been able to run a full desktop operating system with traditional windows and applications, but only through a web browser.

Microsoft says it has taken steps to keep cloud PCs safe with a zero trust architecture. Multi-factor authentication is required to sign in to Virtual PC via Windows 365. Everything from stored data to network traffic is encrypted.

The company builds Windows 365 on the Azure Virtual Desktop platform, allowing business administrators to track all cloud PCs in their organization.

Hopefully Microsoft will bring Windows 365 to consumers sooner rather than later. I want to be able to use the traditional desktop environment on the iPad Pro. I think there are many other people who do that. Mac users can also benefit from consumer cloud PCs because they don’t need to install Windows via Boot Camp or Parallels.

Microsoft will release Windows 365 for enterprises of all sizes on August 2, 2021. Windows 365 supports Windows 10 at boot time and can be upgraded to Windows 11 later. Windows365 works with the latest web browsers on Mac, iPad, Android devices, and Linux devices.

