Samsung Galaxy Unpack August 2021: What We Ever Know





Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpack event is reportedly coming next month, and if you can believe the leak, it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

The tech company ended last month’s showcase at Mobile World Congress (MWC) with a bit of bullying, saying that there is at least one device that the new Galaxy Watch could debut during the event. The date is not listed, I just said it at the end of this summer.

Prior to MWC, there was speculation that Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, could be glimpsed. This was not a company focused on the watch operating system partnership with Google.

But now, after notable tech leaker Evan Blass posted a series of tweets, showing some new mobile phone and watch official renderings from different angles through a series of rotating GIFs. , Expectations are rising again.

This is what we know and what we expect to be announced at the next Samsung Unpacked event. If you want to know more about your company’s high-end devices, don’t miss the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 reviews.

What is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung uses the Unpacked event to release and promote new products and software. In April of this year, a showcase was held to unveil the new Galaxy Book laptop lineup. In January, we launched the new smartphones Galaxy S21, S21 +, S21 Ultra 5G with Galaxy Buds Pro earphones using Unpacked.

When is the next Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung has stated that it will be held in the summer of 2021, but the exact date has not yet been confirmed. But speculation and leaks suggest that it will happen early next month. Leaker Evan Blass said it will be August 11, 2021. I’ll update this page when I find out more about a particular time and viewing method.

What can you announce?

It is widely expected that Samsung will be set up to showcase several new devices during the next Galaxy Unpack event. In particular, the foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 line up with two new Galaxy Watches and the new Galaxy Buds.

The final announcement has not been confirmed and the leak should be taken with a grain of salt, but rendering from Evan Blass suggested that the event would include:

Multiple colors for Galaxy Z Flip 3: Black, Purple, Gold, Green:

pic.twitter.com/cLlE0ot4fO

Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021 Galaxy Z Fold 3 in multiple colors: black, green, white:

pic.twitter.com/zbFJvcSfv9

Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Multiple Colors: White, Black, Metal:

pic.twitter.com/DjgHoFvgEb

Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021 Galaxy Watch Active in multiple colors: Black, Gray, Green, White, Peach:

pic.twitter.com/Ej15bzU6nE

Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021 New Galaxy Buds in multiple colors: white, green, purple:

pic.twitter.com/zt54JopQzc

Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Multiple Colors: Black, White, Gray, Purple:

pic.twitter.com/Crcx0ndSD8

Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021

If accurate, even if the leak turns out to be true, it certainly seems to be a notable event. After all, the Galaxy Unpacked showcase may reveal details about each device’s specifications, pricing, availability, and when you can actually receive them. For more information, visit RadioTimes.com for the latest technology news.

For the latest news, reviews, and deals, visit the RadioTimes.com Technology section. I want a Samsung device, don’t know what to buy? Read the best Samsung phone guide and complete list and pricing of Samsung Galaxy phones.

