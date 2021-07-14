House of Skyes Sexy Bra Brings Innovation to Women’s Lingerie





For that difficult strap dress.

House of Skye Fashion House Skye Drynan’s CEO and designer has many talents. She packs an orderly and accurate investor spirit, artistic talent, and a call for fashion designers. Her analytical skills helped organize major biotechnology investment deals on Wall Street, some of which are represented by nine-digit numbers, firmly in her childhood dream of designing clothes. Was faithful. After she escaped from the financial world, her desire to fulfill in her own fashion house survived for a fruitful 20 years in the investment world.

The House of Skye fashion house is known for its flagship branded clothing and underwear for women and men from Dulce Bestia, Sexy Back Bra and Bare Back. Founded in 2016, Skyesmaison couturesoon has become one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed brands. Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Carrie Underwood, Jared Harris and many other celebrities wore the Skyes fashion line many times.

What sets Skye Drynan apart as a fashion designer is her unique ability to blend fashion with high tech. The most meaningful discoveries are made where two or more departments of science meet and make breakthroughs. Her Sexy Back Bra is a vivid example of innovation and unification of fashion and function that no one has ever thought of. What looks like a web of invisible intricate straps woven around a woman’s body is an ingenuity aimed at providing the ultimate in comfort and comfort never seen before in the bra department. It is a device. Armed with his valuable Wall Street experience, Sky has obtained seven patents in more than 111 countries and wisely protected it with pending inventions. To avoid burdening the reader with a long description of the SexyBack bra, its main feature is that the 22 adjustable straps allow the wearer to improvise and fit the bra under any garment. It fits perfectly.

Sky is an entrepreneur, inventor, CEO, designer, as well as a master of playing several instruments, as well as a leader in high-tech, high-performance, high-fashion. With a new collection and fashion line from the House of Skye, Skye Drynan integrates her cutting edge with all new creations. Visit their website to check out new collections and news from the House of Skye.

