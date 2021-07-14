AT & T, Google Cloud Extend 5G and Edge Collaboration for Corporate Customers





The partnership includes two edge solutions: AT & T Multi-Access Edge Computing and AT & T Network Edge and Google Cloud.

Last week, AT & T and Google announced an extension to 5G and Edge Collaboration, which began in March 2020. This includes new solutions for the entire AT & T 5G and Google Clouds edge computing portfolio, including AT & T on-premises multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions. Also, AT & T network edge capabilities over LTE, 5G, and wired. To learn more about partnerships and their broader impact on the 5G ecosystem, RCR Wireless News has caught up with Randall Porter, a career VP of strategic alliances.

According to Porter, Google is one of our top technology partners. We have been working together for a long time from a technical point of view. This was actually started about a year ago, especially in the areas of edges and 5G.

“This” refers to two edge solutions: AT & T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and AT & T Network Edge (ANE) using Google Cloud. Randall explained that both solutions have been integrated with the Google Clouds edge computing portfolio to serve Google applications to AT & T Enterprise customers. However, MEC is an on-premises solution and ANE utilizes Google’s public cloud.

MEC solutions give enterprises flexibility in how they manage cellular traffic through on-premises hardware and software, Porter explained. Use software-defined networking to enable faster access to data processing. Meanwhile, ANE provides public cloud services to the edge of AT & T networks.

ANE will continue to enable the fiber and wired access side of the network, connecting customers to cloud data centers and target metro zones over LTE / 5G and wired networks. This provides the computing power that enterprise customers need without dedicated on-premises. Network hardware required on the MEC side.

Starting this year in Chicago, AT & T and Google Cloud plan to deploy ANE solutions in more than 15 zones in major cities, with a focus on Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and San Francisco.

The two companies are also working together to evaluate how network APIs optimize applications using near real-time network information on Google Cloud Edge.

According to Porter, these solutions enable several use cases in various industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing and entertainment, including automated inventory management, streaming services, AR / VR applications and contactless applications. ..

After all, he said how specific companies across different industries and use cases will transform the way they manage their data.

Related article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rcrwireless.com/20210714/5g/att-google-cloud-expand-5g-and-edge-collaboration-targeting-enterprise-customers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos