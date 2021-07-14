Agencies are focusing on workforce development to support technology adoption





The new DOD and DHS workforce initiatives are aimed at driving the adoption and implementation of technology.

As the government works to integrate innovative technologies that drive the speed and effectiveness of services, federal leaders focus on skill-up, training, and recruitment to continually build these new opportunities. doing.

One of the key moments associated with culture and its shift was to solidify and provide a platform for version control. Rob Brown, CISO of the US Citizenship and Immigration Service, said the platform enables openness, transparency and collaboration.

USCIS embarked on a journey of digital transformation about five years ago, fully incorporating agile into its development practices. Brown said his agency used a shotgun approach to provide employees with an understanding of the transformation process and create new workflows and processes that the team should follow.

This method worked well for adoption, but Brown explained that USCIS faced platform and tool redundancy challenges. Agencies are committed to reducing cognitive burden and embracing cultures of a scale that can be replicated throughout the organization.

As it is today, we have matured to the point where there are teams that deploy many times a day. Brown added that it has been the culture and baseline of the last three years.

Within the Department of Defense, the Navy is promoting collaboration with sector-wide innovation work and building new connections, and is the technical director of the Navy’s Information Warfare Systems Command personnel, logistics, and business solutions program executive office. Kevin Burnett said. Most of the successful collaborations are in change management.

According to Burnett, there is a big factor in changing behavior and driving cultural change.

The Navy has been successful with modernization, but new technologies such as DevSecOps remain obsolete. Burnett said organizations need to implement quality gates rather than compliance gates.

This is a real cultural issue we still have in the Ministry of the Navy, especially in the cyber world. According to Burnett, he does a lot of development when the release is ready and starts a compliance check cycle to get it up and running, but it’s not an active part of the agile cycle.

To solve this challenge, the Navy is making small improvements to produce quick results and implementing the same process and functionality on a larger scale. Culture is the greatest element of these changes. Burnett said the workforce needs to be prepared to work together and leaders need to empower the workforce with skills and training to succeed.

According to Burnett, he pushed the limits as much as possible in relation to hiring new personnel and improving the skills of existing personnel. We have a portfolio of innovation support services that have been launched. One of the main efforts is the agility of the workforce to apply modern workplace practices to everything we do.

Taryn Gillison, portfolio manager for the Navys Program Executive Office of Digital and Enterprise Services, said her division has been reorganized into a portfolio aimed at generating and maintaining functionality according to a service delivery model.

Use feedback from end users to drive improvements in various features. This will allow us to deprecate features and features that will be deprecated in the future, Gillison said. The focus was on providing an environment that could be built and adapted to meet multiple use cases for different customers.

Organizations need support from senior management by implementing new processes that truly drive change. Gillison said leaders need to find process constraints, remove blockers, focus on speeding up modernization and reducing legacy systems.

[Leaders] According to Gilison, we need to start driving for the Agile and DevSecOps journey. By driving towards automation and automated testing and tools, teams can free up cycles so they can focus on modernization and progress in their area. It’s really about changes in people, processes, and culture.

As the organization continues to drive cultural change, Brown said investing in the cloud will support and speed up ongoing innovation. Gillison also said that by providing employees with free space for innovation, they empower them to repeat success.

We strongly recommend investing in the cloud. According to Brown, create these building blocks, think about the developer’s experience, and if possible, acquire breakthrough techniques that focus on that experience and transparency. Full autonomy is also important so that these people can do what they need at the right gates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://governmentciomedia.com/agencies-are-focusing-workforce-development-support-tech-adoption The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos