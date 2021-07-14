Apple quietly confirms the amazing secret iPhone 12 features





New Apple MagSafe battery pack. Here it is included in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple

Yesterday, Apple announced battery accessories for the iPhone 12 series phones. Its MagSafe battery pack clicks on the back of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. Connect magnetically and recharge your phone wirelessly.

However, Apple has just released a support document suggesting that there are some cool additions hidden inside the iPhone.

This document describes how the battery pack works and how to charge your iPhone with or without a case, but you’ll need to remove all credit cards and other items connected to your phone. Good,

However, it also states that both the iPhone and the battery pack can be charged at the same time. This is what it says:

If you need to charge both your iPhone and your MagSafe battery pack, you can charge them at the same time. Connect the MagSafe battery pack to your iPhone, then connect the MagSafe battery pack to the power adapter. The MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your iPhone with up to 15W of charging power using a 20W or higher power adapter.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

Apple

You can also charge both by connecting the MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone and then connecting your iPhone to a power source. If you’re using wired CarPlay, or you’re transferring photos to your Mac, and you need to connect your iPhone to another device while charging, we recommend charging this way. ..

Wow.

This feature is only possible if your iPhone supports reverse charging. This has been a hot topic for a long time, but Apple has never acknowledged it. Last year’s FCC filing even had hints that the feature wasn’t active and was there.

Some suspected it would be activated to recharge the AirPods or Apple Watch, but neither happened (or at least not yet).

Instead, with the advent of the MagSafe Battery Pack, Apple has revealed previously suspected features.

I ask Apple to confirm this and update this post accordingly.

But for now, this is a cool addition, and it could be amazing if Apple opens it up to other accessories, and even gadgets from other brands.

