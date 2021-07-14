[UPDATE] Will a fast-moving solar storm collide with the Earth?Here’s why space experts say the incidence is only 1%:





Fast-moving solar storms are making noise from various news sites. Even space agencies claim they could hit Earth on July 13, last year. However, it does not seem to be true because no space activity took place.

(Photo: E. Gibson / MPI / Getty Images) 1974: Solar flare on the surface of the sun caused by the sudden release of energy from a magnetic field. Original artwork: Photo taken from Skylab Space Station.

This theory emerged after various space researchers experienced the turmoil of communications, radio communications, and GPS satellites.

NASA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), and other large agencies claim that the aforementioned solar storms or solar flares are considered the largest category X1 of its kind. Did.

The first solar storm occurred on July 3, last year, according to a previous First Post report. Various space experts have argued that the solar wind can cause geomagnetic storms in the Sun’s magnetosphere.

NASA explained that this cosmic phenomenon occurs about eight times in an average 11-year solar cycle. If you consider it, this is still a high number. Meanwhile, space agencies have added that if an X1 solar storm occurs, it will only affect parts of the Earth-a large solar flare or facing the Sun.

Will there be a fast-moving solar storm?

WRAL.COM reported that the strongest fast-moving solar storm was also identified on July 3. NASA said it falls into the X1.5 type, which is much larger than the largest major category of solar flares. SWPC and NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory claimed to be the largest ever recorded in the last four years.

(Photo: Photo by NASA via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by NASA, an image of the Sun and the Heliosphere Astronomical Observatory shows the region 486 that unleashed a record flare on the Sun last week (bottom left). .. The spot itself is not yet visible, but you can see a large, hot gas-filled loop above this area. These post flare loops are still active.

Read also: Jupiter’s 40-year mystery solved | Astronomers find “surfing” electromagnetic waves in the electric X-ray aurora!

However, experts claimed that other rumored solar flares would not occur because the Space Weather Prediction Center has not issued warnings or surveillance since July 1. ..

This also means that solar radiation storms and radio outages are unlikely to occur. On the other hand, the so-called planetary K-index also has a low level of potential for solar flares.

Apart from this, various recent SWPC predictions also show that the Earth’s geomagnetism is at “quite active levels” and that solar activity levels are very low. This means that the current state of the Sun is not sufficient to cause a space weather storm.

What if a fast-moving solar flare occurs?

According to the latest report from Yahoo News, category X1 solar flares can break the Earth’s magnetic field.

This is not good for the planet as the power grid, satellite TV, cell phone signals and GPS navigation are all affected. It can lead to life-threatening cases, especially for those traveling by plane.

At this time, NASA, NOAA, and SWPC have not released further evidence of fast-moving solar storms.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news on solar flares and other dangerous space activities.

Related article: Perseids Meteor Shower 2021: Optimal smartphone settings to use, peak schedule display, etc.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Author: Griffin Davis

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262866/20210714/update-fast-moving-solar-storm-will-hit-earth-heres-why.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos