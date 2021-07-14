Google’s tools to help the travel industry rebound





Google is launching a new tool to help the travel industry as the sector recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a blog post from the company on Wednesday (July 14). Travel Insights with Google was first deployed in the Asia Pacific region for testing in December 2020 and is now launched in the United States.

According to a blog post, Travel Insights with Google has partnered with Destinations International and Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) to provide travel solutions to the global hospitality industry.

A Google search shows that people want to travel safely. Global search for travel destinations, can you travel, travel restrictions are close to record highs. According to a blog post, Google listens to customer feedback and strives to ensure that travel agencies and tourism authorities have the information they need to continue their recovery.

A new tool for the travel industry uses global Google search data to provide insights into real-time travel demand. Travel industry tools in the United States and around the world provide personalized training materials to help destination organizations and hospitality marketing professionals.

According to the release, Travel Insights with Google’s tool, Destination Insights, aims to help travel, government and tourism.

The travel industry is recovering, but far from what it was before the March 2020 pandemic. For example, PYMNTS reported that air travel demand in May of this year decreased by 62.7% compared to May 2019. .. However, it exceeded the 65.2% decrease posted in April of this year compared to April 2019. International demand in May of this year fell by 85.1% from May 2019, but fell by 87.2% in April of this year. Percent compared to 2 years ago.

——————————

New PYMNTS Data: Work Loyalty for SME Research – UK EDITION

About the Survey: British consumers see local shopping as the key to both financial support and environmental protection, but many local high-street businesses struggle to get them into the door. PYMNTS surveys 1,115 British consumers and offers a personalized loyalty program in a new “Work Loyalty for Small Business” survey to attract new High Street shoppers Find out how it helps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/travel-payments/2021/google-launches-new-tools-to-help-travel-industry-rebound/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos