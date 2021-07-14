Wal-Mart Brings Symantec Automation Systems to the Supply Chain — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Walmart has announced a supply chain automation partnership with Symbotic.

The two will deploy robot technology at 25 regional Wal-Mart distribution centers and will take several years to complete the deployment.

It is based on a 2017 pilot who introduced the Symbotics Autonomous Robot Platform at a distribution center in Brooksville, Florida to increase cargo sorting, storage and unloading.

Joe Metzger, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Operations at Walmart US, said:

The product now arrives at one of the retailer’s regional DCs and is stored in a cross-dock or warehouse until needed. The product is manually moved or stored.

When it’s time for them to go to the store, someone is tasked with packing a 53-foot trailer in a Tetris human game for transit. When the truck arrives at the store, employees manually unload it and bring it where it’s needed, according to Metsger.

Symbotic technology behaves differently. The system uses complex algorithms to speed up the capture process and improve the accuracy of cargo stored for future orders. Cases such as puzzle pieces using high-speed mobile bots that operate with precision. Keep it.

You can also expand the capacity of your building by using high-density modular storage. It also uses high-speed palletizing robots to organize and optimize cargo to create custom pallets for stores and aisles, eliminating guesswork from truck unloading.

In short, he concludes that this is a game changer.

