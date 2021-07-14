Cyberpunk 2077 fans mercilessly mimic the latest marketing efforts of CD Projekt Red





Cyberpunk 2077 fans use one of CD Projekt Red’s own marketing campaigns to mimic the developer’s controversial open-world role-playing game.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are flooding the game’s subreddit with custom-made statistical posters to make fun of CD Projekt Red’s ongoing marketing campaign.

The mockery onslaught stems from a series of images posted to the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. Each tweet contains an image of the latest RPG from CD Projekt Red and statistics to show the popularity of the game. Marketing promotions have been running for the past few months, but game fans have recently had problems creating their own statistical images to enjoy the controversial launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

The game’s subreddit is now full of fan-made statistical posters. Highlights include userHypnotiZedMines pointing out the number of refunds given to Cyberpunk 2077 and user BESTerSpieler0 joking about the lack of in-game vehicle customization options. Many of the parody images have won thousands of votes.

Cyberpunk 2077 is notorious for its launch in 2020. With some delays, it was thought that older console generations would not be able to play games, such as the launch of PlayStation 4 and Xbox Oneat. Many players are rough. It is reported that another major patch that may prepare the game for the promised DLC is under development.

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently removed on the PlayStation Store after being removed shortly after its release. Despite a warning from Sony that players considering buying the game should only play on PlayStation 4 Pro or PlayStation 5, Cyberpunk 2077 was still the most downloaded PS4 game in June.

If you don’t own a PlayStation, you can also find Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X (via backward compatibility), PC, and Google Stadia.

