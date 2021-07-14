The next patch of Outriders will be delayed while the developer hunt crashes





A new patch for the sci-fi cooperative game Outriders was scheduled to be released yesterday, but when the developers completed the update, they encountered some nasty new crashes. People Can Fly is now asking players to help determine if the crash is an existing issue or an issue introduced by a future patch.

In a post to Outriders subreddit, People Can Fly explains that testers encountered two major issues with the latest patch. In rare cases, developers say Outriders will crash at startup. After a certain number of crashes, the game started successfully and the crash did not recur.

The second issue is another crash that occurs when a player returns to the Outriders lobby after ending a multiplayer session. The studio’s current theory is that this is associated with the Pyromancer class and occurs when certain skills and mods are equipped. However, it’s not yet clear why these crashes are occurring, whether there’s a patch issue, or whether they’ve been in the Outriders live build for some time.

People Can Fly postponed patch deployment while accurately grasping the core of the problem.

“According to our recent community survey, both of these crashes may already be present in the game, but have never been formally diagnosed (because the tests did not cause any crashes). “The studio writes. “In this case, this patch does not actually cause any new problems and can be considered” safe “. “

The developer will postpone the patch release until tomorrow, July 15th, during which time players who encounter either of the above two crash instances will be asked to notify them about the patch in a reddit thread.

We were aiming to release the latest patch today, but we had to make the difficult decision to bring the patch back on Thursday.

To elaborate on this decision and see how the community can help, please visit https://t.co/XUNaIWBvr0pic.twitter.com/9lH13XO6Hb.

— Outriders (@Outriders) July 13, 2021

“We’re trying to cover all player behavior and setup scenarios, but the complexity of the game code can make it very difficult to do this every time, especially on a PC,” the developer writes. I am.

Developers are also seeking community feedback on the proposed changes to Outriders’ new replication protection system for legendary gear. Currently, the system rerolls legendary gear items that are already equipped or inventoried once, reducing the chance of picking up duplicates. However, the developers are proposing to modify the system to ignore the equipment they are currently equipped with. This makes it easy to get better versions of armor and weapons that are key to your build.

