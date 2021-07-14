Miami Dade College and Grow with Google offers free Google IT automation with Python Professional, data analysis and UX design programs





Miami, July 14, 2021 Miami Dade College (MDC) School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec), Idea Center @ MDC, and Grow with Google are back in team to offer a third Google IT Automation with Python program. The certificate is free. The new 17-week program will begin on July 26th at the Idea Center.

Even before the pandemic, MDC implemented resources for students and faculty to prepare for changing workforces. Students now have access to more programs, courses, and certificates of high-tech and high-touch skills required to succeed in today’s workforce.

Gustavo Grande, Program Director at the Idea Center, states that understanding student needs is important when designing a learning experience based on ongoing support and real-world applications. This will increase motivation levels and increase completion rates from the global average of 15% for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) to over 80% of the mixed modality implemented at MDC’s Idea Center.

The program prepares candidates to advance their careers in information technology and gives IT employers ready-to-use skills for learners using Python, one of the most sought-after programming languages ​​today. Get the certificate to attach.

“From South Florida, as a result of the state’s public education system, how the right tools in the hands of major institutions like Miami Dade College will orbit learners to get what’s most in demand. Hector Mujica, Economic Opportunity Leader at Google.org, said: “With this reinvestment in Miami Dade College, Google has made the South Florida community a digital economy. Reaffirms our commitment to helping you prepare for work in Miami. “

Applications for 30 seats available in the second cohort are being accepted. This will be a mixed program with face-to-face and online sessions. This program is open to anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in a career in information technology. Candidates must have basic IT knowledge from previous education or IT-related work experience.

For more information on applying and learning about Google IT Automation using Python programs, please visit https://theideacenter.co/programs/googlepython/.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the United States. The student body has 167 countries and 63 languages. The university’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 different degree channels, including associate and bachelor degrees, career certificates, and apprenticeships. Bachelor’s degree offers include biological sciences, engineering, data analysis, information system technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, assistant doctor research, and movies. MDC has won many national top awards, including the Aspen Award. As Democracys College, MDC will change your life through an accessible, quality teaching and learning experience. Miami Culinary Institute, Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, Miami Fashion Institute, Eig Watson Aviation School, Idea Center, Americas Cyber ​​Security Center, Cloud Computing Center, Center To name a few of its most innovative programs. Learning, Innovation, Simulation, Higher Research School, New World Art School. MDC has been selected as one of the most rewarding universities since the program began. Colleges are responsible for acting as economic, cultural and civil leaders for the development of diverse global communities. Alumni and employees contribute more than $ 3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in all major industries. MDC is famous for its rich cultural programming. Home to the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, National Historical Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Coubeck Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, Lynn and Lewis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image. Archives, museums, sculpture parks, large campus art galleries and theater systems. Since its opening in 1960, MDC has accepted and counted more than 2 million students. Currently, more than 100,000 students are enrolled. For more information, please visit www.mdc.edu.

About the Idea Center

Idea Center @ MDC is the university’s innovative innovation hub, where students from all disciplines can come together, collaborate, and leverage resources and training to develop entrepreneurial ideas. Through state-of-the-art entrepreneurship education, professional development and experiential learning, students and community members have the tools they need to identify challenges and develop solutions. Idea Center’s core programs include Startup Challenge, CREATE Accelerator, Impact Miami and Reimagining Cities, Pioneers @ MDC Monthly Speaker Series, and Mike Fernandez Global Business Leadership Series. For more information, please visit theideacenter.co.

About growing on Google

Google is helping Florida’s economy adapt and grow. By 2020, it helped generate $ 21.58 billion in economic activity across the state, and tools and technology helped more than 1.31 million companies connect directly with their customers in difficult years. In addition, Grow with Google has partnered with more than 400 organizations in the state to help train more than 100,000 Floridians on digital skills. Meanwhile, Google.org has provided more than $ 3 million in grants to nonprofits and organizations servicing Florida, including funding Miami Dade College. Foundation.

