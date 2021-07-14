DoD Invests $ 1.5 Billion in DARPA AI Project in Five Years – MeriTalk





The Pentagon has made investment in artificial intelligence (AI) a top priority, and will invest about $ 1.5 billion in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) AI project over the next five years, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on July 13. Said on the day.

Austin said in a speech to the National Security Commission on AI (NSCAI) that the United States is working to keep pace with China on AI development, and the Pentagon will spend 112 billion on research and development (R & D) in fiscal year 2022. He emphasized that he is demanding dollars. budget. The House Expenditure Commission passed the Pentagon Expenditure Bill on July 13, investing $ 110.4 billion in R & D.

According to Austin, innovation requires resources to develop new ideas and extend them appropriately. And your investment will pay off when you focus on tomorrow’s challenges instead of yesterday. Advances in technology like AI are changing the face and pace of war.

We believe that AI can be used responsibly as a multiplier for force. This allows you to make decisions faster and more rigorously, integrate them into all domains, and replace the old way of doing business.

Austin explained that more than 600 AI projects are currently underway across the department. This was over a year ago. Among these programs are DoD’s artificial intelligence and data acceleration initiatives, as well as algorithm-driven systems that help better detect aerial threats known as the Project Pathfinder.

Austin said integrated deterrence models, which require a combination of innovation and investment, can help build strategic advantages using AI and other technologies.

According to Austin, integrated deterrence means working closely with friends and partners, as the Commission requires. This means using some of the current functionality in different ways. That means developing a new operational concept for what we are already doing. And that means investing in cutting-edge features for the future in all areas of potential conflict.

Austin said the department is working to train employees responsibly to use AI, as confirmed by DoD’s commitment to AI ethical principles. DoD released a roadmap for responsible AI implementations in June.

