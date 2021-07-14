Sega faces a class action in a keymaster arcade machine





Once again, the dissatisfied player files a lawsuit against SEGA’s Keymaster, alleging that the game has been deliberately tampered with by the player.

Sega’s Keymaster Arcade Games are sold as pure skill games with simple mechanics. To play, the player navigates the key towards a specific keyhole by pressing a button to stop the automatic movement of the key. Once keyed, players can acquire earphones, tablets and other expensive electronics. However, according to the new proceedings, the game is deliberately tampered with by the player, making it a game of chance rather than a skill game.

As Polygon first reported, Marcelo Muto filed a class action proceeding in a California court on July 12. , Play It! Amusement (a company owned by SEGA and now called SEGA Amusement), and Komuse America as a defendant (co-manufacturer of The Key Mastergames). “Nowhere in the keymaster machine, the defendant tells the consumer the truth. The machine is equipped so that players can only win prizes at certain times,” Muto’s lawyer insisted in the proceedings.

According to the screenshots of the game operation manual provided as proof of the proceedings, “aKey Mastergame” will not award prizes until the number of trials of the player reaches the trial threshold set by. [the] If the threshold is not reached, KeyMastergames is programmed to overshoot the keyhole, even in scenarios where the player navigates the keys correctly and presses the button at the right time, forcing the player to lose. I will.

This isn’t the first time a major game developer has been sued. In fact, this isn’t the first time Sega has been sued in a keymaster game by an angry player. A similar proceeding was filed by C. Stuart Brown in October 2013. A settlement was reached between Brown and Sega in 2015, but due to administrative reasons, such as not providing a way to identify and pay for affected class members, the settlement eventually ended in the US District Court. Was abandoned by Judge Richard Berman. In addition, the status of Arizonasued Betson Coin-Op (arcade machine distribution company) in 2019 overKey Mastergames. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argued that keymaster games basically act like slot machines. In Arizona, slot machines are only allowed in certain licensed casinos.

Keymaster games are no longer available for purchase from the Sega Amusement website. They have been replaced by Prize Locker games, which SEGA claims to be 100% skill-based. Sega also sells conversion kits that allow current owners and operators of keymaster games to convert chance-based machines to skill-based machines. Muto argued that SEGA’s recent actions surrounding these arcade games “implicitly agreed” with the company.[ing] thatKey master is equipped. “

Keymaster arcade games are not officially available on the Sega Amusement website at the time of this writing, but will continue to be posted on the Komuse America website. As Muto’s lawyer explained, “The defendant stopped fraud and refused to continue. Manufacture and promote the Keymaster Machine as a game of skill, not as a real illegal gambling machine.”

Source: Polygon

