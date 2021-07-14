Vermeer reveals future tech hay tools





Editor’s Note: You can see the bale hawk in action below, including an explanation of how this robot bale handler programming works in the field.

Much of the development is done in secret when it comes to future technologies in agriculture. However, in some cases, it is time to open it up to get farmers and dealers involved in the development process. Recently, Farm Progress was included in some special private shows where the market tools under development at Vermeer were not ready.

Mark Core, vice president of Vermeer Corporation, said: “We can do a lot in secret, but field testing is also important.”

At the special event, Vermeer shared four major development projects for Balehawk, an automated bale processing system. Windrow-based automatic steering for the ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler. We are working on a sensor system for managing bearings. A new Forage Commander app for managing your veil handling business.

The event began with the operation of a vintage Vermeer 605 baler. As Core pointed out, at least in basic operation, it doesn’t look much different from the round baler you buy today. The control of the baler is rope-based, and the operator pulls the rope to start bale bundling and release it today, but this is of course a little different.

But what matters is the workforce, or the lack of workforce, which drives some of this innovation. “The same problem exists today, just as Gary Vermeer faced that challenge when he developed the Round Baler 50 years ago,” Koa adds. “These tools help us overcome some of these challenges.”

Veil handler that can be used immediately out of the box

Moving the veil from where it was left in the field for collection and storage is a time-consuming task. And some farmers will probably leave them where they fell, longer than necessary. Balehawk can be a solution to the problem.

This automated system is essentially a robot bale collector. “Set up the geofence and define the field area with GPS,” says Gregory Laughlin, Vermeer’s senior software engineer. “Veilhawks move around the area, collecting veils and stacking them in one place.”

Sounds simple, but developing a machine that can “see” the bales in the field while equipped with safety devices and gently handling the collected bales means addressing many design challenges. To do. The machine uses a rubber belt to scoop the bale into the transport area. It can handle up to 3 veils at a time, each tested with a bale weight of up to 1,400 pounds.

Willie Voct

This lidar sensor uses light detection to create veils and other shapes to help bale hawks load veils into the field.

For vision, the machine uses lidar, or a light detection and ranging system. It can detect the shape of the bale in the defined area. The machine develops its own patch through the “Veilfield” using some simple rules. “We designed it to move from the outside to the inside,” says Laughlin. “We didn’t want the machine to be in the middle of many bales and had to weave it to get out.”

What about the Lidar unit? Laughlin admits that the high vibrations of Balehawk destroyed some units. However, this is a prototype, and you can develop special cushions or add solid-state lidar. “But those solid-state units are more expensive,” he says.

Basically, a £ 6,000 Bale Hawk with a Deutz engine can be dropped into a hay-packed field all day long, collecting all the bales in a designated row overnight and later picking them up and moving them to a location. I can. You need them.

“Move the bales is a tedious chore and many people don’t want to do it,” says Core. “This helps solve the problem.”

And this lightweight machine has agricultural advantages in moving fields and collecting bales, reducing the compression caused by larger tractors throwing bales.

The machine will continue to be developed so that Vermeer will work with dealers and farmers to best understand what the market needs.

Self-propelled, self-propelled baler

The ZR5-1200 was a game changer for many baler operators. The single purpose machine contains many technologies that make it easy for novice users to pack. Basically, drive it down the line. When ready, the machine will stop, spin and unveil. Then return to Windrow.

A new auto-steering system currently under development, but it does not use GPS. Vermeer’s R & D manager, Kent Thompson, said: “This automatic steering system does not require GPS.”

Vermeer courtesy

The ZR5-1200 itself is innovative, but a new system that uses windrow as a guide could bring GPS-free automatic steering to the machine.

Thompson has a unique position in the company. He was tasked with developing products that were not yet on the market and was deeply involved in the development of the ZR5-1200. Improvements to this automatic steering of the machine can further reduce operator fatigue during long-term packaging.

The system acts like “seeing” Windrow, Thompson explains. Like Balehawk, Lidar works to help the machine stay in Windrow. “The challenge is that light and dust make it difficult for the system to see the windrow,” he explains.

However, during operation, the system is easy even for novice users such as ag journalists. The operator simply rides on the windrow and activates the automatic steering system. While working in Pella, Iowa, the fluffy windrow was easily identifiable from the cut feed base, and the machine moved at high speed without gripping the wheels.

“The advantage is that you can check other systems, including bearing sensors, during operation,” Thompson points out. The system uses a temperature sensor to hold the tabs on the baler bearings. More on that later.

Willie Voct

This is a lidar system that allows the ZR-5 to “see” the windrow. Developers are still working on the issue of contrast in dusty conditions.

The process is simple. Once in the queue, the machine will perform its work, stop (follow the instructions), spin, wrap the veil and drop it, return to the queue, and wait for the command to start the backup.

As with any vision-based system, what matters is the contrast between the target windrow and the background. For example, this machine is a popular stalk baler, but the difference between corn stalk windrows and corn residues can challenge the Lidar system. And dusty conditions can be a problem.

However, when it is difficult to find skilled workers, creating a simpler machine for the operator can offer market opportunities.

Manage those bearings

“Baleers have so many bearings,” commented Vermeer’s core, who farms himself and makes a significant amount of veils each year. “And the bearings break down.”

The challenge is to catch obstacles before an unintended burning event occurs. Any baler maker can tell how fast hot bearings can turn into trouble.

The answer is a new sensor system under test. Vermeer’s product engineer, Peter Horne, explains that the system includes a small temperature sensor connected to a thermistor wire linked to a bearing grease zark. The sensor reports information to the baler monitor via Bluetooth. The sensor reports the operating temperature in real time.

Vermeer courtesy

How hot are your baler bearings? Vermeer is experimenting with sensors to collect information that can report the temperature of bale bearings in operation. And they are learning how different temperatures are important for different machines.

“It’s a simple system with no moving parts, and the sensor’s battery life is several years,” says Horn. “We are currently learning about proper operating temperatures for bearings and how to alert operators in the event of a problem.”

And that is the challenge. How hot must the bearings be on a 95 ° F day when going to full tilt to make a veil before the rain flushes the windrows? “That’s what we want to learn,” says Horn.

These sensors collect bearing-specific information that was previously unavailable. Initially, all ZR-5 bearings have sensors for testing. In the future, this may change from a very specific bearing-only sensor to various options. But for now, it’s about testing and learning what works.

While operating the ZR-5 with a sensor system, the operator can easily get the actual operating temperature by opening its baler bearing screen and touching a specific bearing. And with another piece of information, the monitor can display directional states from green to yellow to red.

That information can also be useful for predictive maintenance. The baler bearing information could one day warn you and allow the farmer to replace it before it breaks down, but it probably ends the day first. Scheduled downtime tends to be cheaper than sudden downtime.

Baler information management

How many bales did you make from a particular field? How much did each weigh and what was the total weight collected? These are the best questions for feed management, but for custom balers, that’s the payment method.

“Custom packing operations often charge customers when they need cash or are inconsistent,” says Core. “We are looking at a system to change that, but in agriculture Vermeer is not known for app development.”

This changes with Forage Commander, an app-based system that retrieves information from a data gateway installed in the baler and provides detailed information about the app.

Willie Voct

The Forage Commander app on your foreground tablet captures information from your data gateway (a small black box just above your tablet) to report the amount of work done in a particular field or on a particular day. That information can be used by custom balers to bill their customers.

Rob Franz, an embedded software engineer at Vermeer, explains that the data gateway connects to Baler’s network to get information about the work being done by the machine. “You can transfer the packaging data to the app,” he says. “This includes the number of bales created and other information to report.”

That information is synced from the baler to the app, and from the tablet the custom operator can also bill the customer on the day they finish working. “We are aiming to launch this in 2022,” says Franz.

This brings a new level of professionalism to the custom operator’s business. This is because it is the actual machine information from the field, not an estimate of the work done later. Franz explains that this brings customer transparency to the work done. It also makes payments for custom operators more efficient. “We are aiming for a custom market, but large farmers who grow feed also have access to this kind of information,” he says.

Forage Commander is approaching the market, but these new tools are not yet ready for prime time. Vermeer is looking at a new niche for ag-focused business and is worth looking to the future.

