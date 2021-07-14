All new features in iOS 15 Beta 3: New Safari Search, Address Bar Relocation, Reload





Apple today released a third beta version of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. The company continues to improve on a range of new features offered in the update. Due to multiple complaints about Safari on iOS, Apple introduced some improvements in the third beta.

This article covers all the new features in the third beta of iOS 15.

Safari search

When you tap the URL bar on the Safari tab, the interface for entering another URL or search term has moved above the keyboard. Previously it was at the top of the start page. The search interface has also been streamlined.

Safari reload

Added the option to press and hold the floating tab bar to start reloading. This is an alternative to using the built-in menu options.

When you reload a tab in Safari, the tab displays a permanent reload icon that you can tap to refresh again. The reload icon is only available in iPhone portrait mode, but it appears in both iPad portrait and landscape modes. The first reload is required to display the button. This could be rationalized by Apple in the future.

App Store splash screen

There’s a new App Store splash screen that highlights new features available in the App Store of iOS 15, such as in-app events for apps and games, the App Store widget, and Safari extensions for iOS.

Focus update

In the focus interface of the Settings app, Apple has removed the focus status and phone options from the main interface and relocated them to each focus section.

Apple Music Widget

The Apple Music widget now changes colors and art based on the individual song being played, rather than using album art. Also, thanks to the new “Pause” label, it’s clearer when a song is playing and when it’s paused.

Reset iPhone

[全般]of[設定]In the app,[iPhone]of[リセット]Button[転送またはリセット][iPhone]became. In this interface, the “Prepare for a new iPhone” option is on the front and center. Preparing the new iPhone was a previous beta option, but Apple now assumes that most people want to use this section to set up forwarding to the new iPhone. I will. All reset options such as network settings, keyboard dictionary, home screen layout, etc. still exist,[リセット]It is now displayed below the button.

Shortcut

The background sound of the shortcut app includes actions such as setting the soundtrack, adjusting the volume, and fine-tuning the volume when playing media.

Do you know the omitted function? Please let us know in the comments.

