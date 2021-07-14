Google wants to promote HTTPS adoption in Chrome’s HTTPS first mode





HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) to protect the data transferred between users and websites. Webmasters have long been advised to adopt HTTPS for their websites to protect their users. Due to the widespread adoption of the protocol, most web browsers make HTTPS the default for page loading. Since there are still some holdouts that don’t use HTTPS to load pages, Google is introducing a new mode in Chrome to prevent users from connecting to the site over HTTP.

With the release of Chrome 94 in late September, users will be able to enable the new HTTPS First Mode. When enabled, the Chrome browser will try to upgrade all page loads to HTTPS and will display a warning for all pages before loading the site over HTTP. This allows Chrome to connect users to your website through the more secure protocol possible. In this mode, the user will also be warned before trying to connect to the site over insecure HTTP.

HTTPS-The first mode of Google Chrome previously discovered in Chrome Story

Google is still evaluating whether HTTPS-First is enabled by default. Mozilla has been testing a similar HTTPS-only mode since the release of Firefox 83 late last year, and the company states that this mechanism has successfully upgraded top-level loads. Over 73% of legacy addresses. Given the huge number of Google Chrome users, we can expect similar improvements as many users are unaware of the difference between HTTP and HTTPS.

By the way, Chrome is experimenting with changing the browser lock icon to reduce confusion about what HTTPS really means for security. According to a study conducted by Google, users often associate the lock icon with the actual reliability of the website, but in reality the icon only indicates the security of the connection. To reduce this confusion, Google is experimenting with Chrome 93 and replacing the lock icon in the address bar with a more neutral drop-down arrow that displays load information for the same page. However, the “insecure” indicator also appears on sites that don’t support HTTPS, and companies can opt out of this experiment altogether.

Finally, Google states that Chrome will continue to support legacy HTTP connections, but will evaluate whether new web platform features are restricted or restricted on HTTP web pages.

