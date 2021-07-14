Bloomberg Philanthropies Announces $ 30 Million Program for Innovation in Arts Organizations





Bloomberg Philanthropies today announced the launch of a digital accelerator program to help cultural nonprofits stabilize and prosper in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic through strategic improvements in their technological infrastructure. $ 30 million to help arts organizations invest in tools and training, recognizing the importance of digital adaptation to keep the nonprofit cultural sector competitive and realize its potential (25 million) support will be provided. The program aims to help cultural organizations increase viewership, raise funding, generate revenue, and continue to provide dynamic programming virtually and directly. This includes a wide range of educational services. The Sector-Defining Program will also create a network of nonprofits with an early cohort of 46 and will expand further next year. Bloomberg Philanthropies is committed to developing and sharing best practices for technology investment that will help restore the wider cultural community.

Patricia E. Harris, CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropies, said: “We are now excited to launch accelerator programs to help more arts organizations maintain innovation and investment and strengthen the technology and management practices that are key to long-term success.”

Digital adoption is in several sectors during the pandemic, including e-commerce (54% in the UK and 36% in the US), digital entertainment (31% global growth), and healthcare (4x video counseling). Accelerated. For cultural institutions, pandemics have revealed how powerful digital technology is. In particular, many good arts organizations were able to reach new audiences and donors during these difficult times. However, a recent study found that 60% of museums in the United States lacked future digital plans.

Digital Accelerator recognizes the need to drive innovations in many cultural organizations and digital strategies to ensure their sustainability, and supports any digital infrastructure for cultural nonprofits. This could benefit a wider cultural sector, including tools to enhance core operations such as integrated marketing and funding systems, and the National Theater’s at-home streaming service, which launched last year to offer world-class film productions. Includes sexual and bold projects. To an audience all over the world. National Theater at Home also provides a platform for smaller theaters across the UK that will lift the sector during this unpredictable time.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has called on organizations to apply based on creative excellence, service to diverse communities, talented leadership, and efforts to improve digital capacity during pandemics. The first phase of the program will focus on US and UK educational institutions that receive training and support. Bloomberg Tech Fellow, nominated by existing staff by each participating organization, will drive the development and implementation of digital projects. Tech Fellows were selected based on their track record as change agents within the organization.

Bloomberg Philanthropies works with technical experts to provide strategic evaluation and implementation support to Bloomberg Tech Fellows. In the UK, these services are offered by the Arts Council’s Digital Culture Network, and in the US, by the Lapine Group.

The organizations selected to participate in the Digital Accelerator program have reached and represented a wide range of creative endeavors, demonstrating their deep commitment to servicing their audience.

The participating US organizations are:

Apollo Theater Foundation Ink.

Appal shop

Austin Opera

Ballet Hispnico from New York.

BRIC

Ghetto Film School Co., Ltd.

Harlem Stage Co., Ltd.

Here

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Kenny Leon’s True Color Theater Company

Mark Morris Dance Group

Atlanta Design Museum (Fashion)

New York City Center

Oakland Museum, California

Pregones / PRTT

Queen’s Museum

Red Line Contemporary Art Center

Sphinx organization

St. Ann’s Warehouse

Tenement Museum

field

Coin laundry project

92nd Avenue Y

New Museum

Roundabout Theater Company

SMU DataArts

The UK organizations selected are:

Almeida Theater

Artichoke Trust

Ballet black

Battersea Arts Center

God!Foundation

Chisen Halle Gallery

Create london

Kiln theater

Roundhouse Trust

Serpentine

Studio Voltaire

Studio Wayne McGregor

Royal Court Theater

Yard theater

Unicorn theater

Young Vic

Royal Academy of Arts

National gallery

Old vic

National Theater

Johnel Procorp, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Apollo Theater in New York, said: “We’re looking forward to the newly redeveloped Victoria Theater, which will reopen this fall and next year. To attract community members and donors, increase revenue, and present new commissioned work, go to digital infrastructure. We have found that our investment is essential. The funding and expertise provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies will be of great help to us in achieving these goals. “

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Battersea Arts Center in London, said: For example, we have launched the “Pay What You Can” ticket scheme, which has great expectations for expanding reach. How do you need to refine this and integrate it into your programming plans and funding efforts? Bloomberg Philanthropy support is important for understanding and coordinating digital best practices to serve artists and audiences. “

The new program builds on the history of Bloomberg Philanthropies, a cultural institution that has funded digital innovation. Bloomberg Philanthropies has provided significant support in developing technologies that will transform the experience of cultural institutions around the world. Since 1999, Bloomberg Philanthropies has brought museums up-to-date with related new technologies such as audio guides, mobile apps and location-aware navigation tools to transform the visitor experience and interact with onsite and offsite We have helped facilitate the exploration. In November 2019, Bloomberg Philanthropies launched Bloomberg Connects, a free digital guide to cultural organizations around the world. Digital Accelerator also leverages Bloomberg Philanthropies’ experience in strengthening management practices in small and medium-sized cultural organizations through the Arts Innovation and Management (AIM) program.

