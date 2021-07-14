WhatsApp is testing multi-device support that works without a phone – TechCrunch





WhatsApp is finally driving improvements to key features that even Facebook-owned instant messaging services have recognized as top-requested by users for years.

On Wednesday, WhatsApp announced that it would roll out a limited public beta test for improved multi-device capabilities.

With this update, WhatsApp users will be able to use the service for the first time on up to four non-phone devices without having to turn on their registered phones or connect to the Internet. A WhatsApp spokeswoman told TechCrunch that you can’t put another phone in this chain of multiple devices.

The messaging app is posted in a post stating that each companion device connects to WhatsApp individually.

For clarity, WhatsApp, which is used by more than 2 billion users worldwide, already supports the use of multiple devices. Users can access the service at the same time, for example, from a web browser or desktop app on their computer. However, the multi-device support flow currently requires the phone to be connected to the Internet.

WhatsApp in its own words:

By requiring the phone to perform all operations, the companion device slows down, especially if the phone is poorly connected, the battery is low, or the application process is killed by the phone operating system. Will be disconnected frequently. Also, you can only operate one companion device at a time. So, for example, you can’t make a call on the portal while checking a message on your PC.

The new WhatsApp multi-device architecture removes these hurdles, eliminating the need to make your smartphone a reliable source of information while keeping your user data seamlessly and securely synchronized and private.

In a white paper (PDF) published today, WhatsApp outlines how this feature works and provides insight into why it took so long to ship.

The company says it has developed a new technology that synchronizes messages across multiple devices while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is unusual in the market today.

This required rethinking the WhatsApps architecture and designing new systems to deliver a standalone multi-device experience while maintaining privacy and end-to-end encryption. “Each message is encrypted individually using an established pairwise encryption session with each device. The message is not stored on the server after delivery.”

A spokeswoman said the feature wouldn’t change how WhatsApp uses cloud backups for users. “The mechanism used to synchronize messages and other app data between users’ devices is independent of cloud backup,” a spokeswoman added, pointing out a white paper detailing the protocol. Did.

WhatsApp does not have a specific date to deploy this feature to all users. Instead, the company initially said it was rolling out this feature to existing beta users. In the coming months, we will also start adding it as an opt-in beta feature for a small number of users with a stable version of the app.

The option to join the beta will appear on the Linked Devices screen in the near future.

— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 14, 2021

The features mentioned above are one of the many features that WhatsApp is currently developing. WhatsApp not only works on iPad-only apps, but also extends last year’s hidden mode functionality. Currently, the app, which allows users to set a 7-day timer for messages, will extend this functionality to allow users to share photos and videos that can only be viewed once.

