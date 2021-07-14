NSWC Crane Midwest Tech Bridge, IN3 Holds Ribbon Cut Event for New Cyber ​​Physical Systems Laboratory





Crane, Indiana –

Navy Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) Midwest Techbridge (MTB) and Indiana Innovation Institute (IN3) are partnering at the new Cyber-Physical Systems Laboratory at WestGate @Crane Technology Park in Odon, Indiana. A direct ribbon cutting event will be held on Tuesday, July 27th.

MTB is part of NavalX and serves the Navy and Marine Corps as an innovation and agility cell that supports and connects the Pentagon (DoD) -wide initiative. Tech Bridges are NavalX entities that have been extended around the world. Tech Bridges brings together organizations, local industries, academia, small businesses, and other government agencies to accelerate results and solutions to the Ministry of the Navy.

CyPhy Lab is MTB’s first lab. MTB Director Anne Fields says this is an exciting opportunity to work with a variety of individuals and organizations, including those who have never used DoD.

“We are excited to open up this innovation space so that entrepreneurs, tech experts, researchers and more can come together to tackle the challenges faced by fighters,” Anne Fields said. Says. “As MTB’s first laboratory, we have unique collaboration opportunities that we can pursue. This equipment provides new capabilities to our in-house technical professionals and external collaboration partners. We allow people to enter the space. I look forward to cooperating with the project. “

The new Cyber ​​Physical Systems Institute (CyPhy Lab) provides a collaborative space for industry, government and academia.

Richard Leonard, director of the federal program at IN3, said CyPhy Lab includes state-of-the-art equipment and expertise, providing participants with the opportunity to turn their ideas into practical prototypes.

“The technology ecosystem that supports NSWC cranes will be significantly enhanced through this investment by the Navy and IN3,” says Leonard. “CyPhyLab is unique in that it provides a” outside the gate “place for government and industry to technically collaborate with support equipment and staff. “

CyPhy Lab includes electronics testing and integration, sensor integration, stacking and machine shop, modeling and simulation capabilities. The lab is approximately 2,000 square feet and has a joint meeting area that can be used by both groups and individuals. The facility is also connected to I-Light, a high-speed fiber optic network that links state, national and international research and education communities and enhances the ability to exchange high-quality video connections and large data files. ..

The equipment in the new lab was supported through a grant from the Navy Research Department. This effort is supported by NSWC Cranes, NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge, and Indiana Innovation Institute (IN3). Indiana University provided the I-Light network.

Please contact innovations @ in3indiana.com to confirm your attendance.

About IN3

IN3 (Indiana Innovation Institute) works with academia, industry, and government to create a national security innovation hub that helps resolve important defense priorities. IN3 connects regional, state, and national partners through a variety of means, including convening research and business teams to solve new US Department of Defense technical challenges. IN3 focuses on hypersonic aircraft, cyber-physical systems, reliable microelectronics, and artificial intelligence. For more information, please visit www.in3indiana.com. Also, follow us on Twitter @ IN3indiana and LinkedIn.

About NSWC Crane

NSWC Crane is a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with expeditionary warfare, strategic missions, and electronic warfare mission areas. The War Center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support for technologies and systems that enhance the capabilities of today’s warfighters.

Join our team! NAVSEA employs a diverse, well-trained and skilled workforce, from students and beginner-level employees to experienced professionals and people with disabilities. We support today’s sophisticated Navy and Marine Corps ships, aircraft, weapons systems, and computer systems. We continually look for engineers, scientists, other STEM professionals, and competent business, financial, logistics, and other support professionals to help the US Navy protect and protect the United States. I am.Connect to NSWC Crane Recruiting at this site-https: //navsea.recsolu.com/external/form/jmR6cUhZKZ_qD5QUqyMk8w or email us at [email protected]

