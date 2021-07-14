Facebook Advertiser’s Cross-App, Cross-Site Tracking Rejected by Apple iPhone, iPad Users | FB Panic Now!





Facebook advertisers, and even Facebook Inc. itself, are currently panicking as Apple fans, especially iPhone and iPad users, refuse to track between apps and sites.

(Photo: Photo by Chesnot / Getty Images) In the illustration in this photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on the TV screen in Paris, France on September 9, 2019. Several states in the United States have begun investigating antitrust laws against web giants such as Facebook and Google not only for viewers’ business practices, but also for the collection and misuse of personal data.

It all started after Apple decided to release a new software update. This allows you to opt out of user data tracking in your applications and websites. Facebook isn’t the only social media giant affected by sudden system changes.

Even Instagram and other online platforms are affected. For this reason, analytics firm Branch has released new data findings showing that only about 25% of iPhone and iPad users choose to track Facebook cross-site and cross-app.

Facebook advertisers have confirmed that they are already feeling the impact of Apple fan decisions. Meanwhile, Facebook also announced that the impact would make it unable to provide certain metrics that are essential to advertising companies. This data will tell you if your ad is efficient.

Facebook advertisers are having problems right now

According to the latest 9To5Mac report, many advertising companies are now seeing the impact of Facebook users’ decision to opt out of user tracking activities on social media platforms.

(Photo: Photo Illustration by Chris Jackson / Getty Images) In this photo illustration, a girl is browsing Facebook, a social networking site, on July 10, 2007 in London, England. Facebook is rapidly catching up with MySpace as the best social networking website, and as of July 2007, it was the second most visited site on the World Wide Web.

Read also: Facebook loses moderation rules, supervisory board overturns removal of cell confinement post

“”

Media buyers running Facebook ad campaigns on behalf of their clients can no longer know how many sales their clients are making, so they know which Facebook ads are working. Said it was difficult.

“Lost this data also impacts Facebook’s ability to display business products to potential new customers,” added a giant social media platform.

Meanwhile, analytics firm Branch has released data that claims that more than 75% of iPhone users use Apple’s app tracking transparency feature. ..

At this point, Facebook said it is working on new features that will help the company make up for the data lost due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency update. The company added that future innovations will include new advertising features that don’t require much personal data from users.

How to opt out of FB’s data tracking feature

Foundation Mozilla explained that users can opt out of Facebook’s cross-site and cross-app tracking activities with a new software update on the iPhone.

You need to update your device to iOS 14.5 or later. Then, before the installation is complete[アプリに追跡しないように依頼する]You need to click on the option.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Facebook and its upcoming advertising features.

