Microsoft deploys Windows to the cloud using Windows 365 and cloud PCs

With the debut of Windows 365 and Cloud PC on July 14, Microsoft officially unwraps the latest virtualization services. The new service is built on top of Azure Virtual Desktop, allowing users to set their Windows 10 desktops, apps, tools, data, and settings to their personal and work devices (when they become available later this fall). You can bring it to. PC, Mac, iPad, Linux, and Android devices via native remote desktop applications or web browsers.

Microsoft’s pitch is to provide a secure place for Cloud PCs to store apps, files, and documents, making them always accessible to users from devices connected to the Internet. Information is stored in the cloud, not on the device. When navigating between devices, users can boot quickly and resume exactly where they left off, regardless of device type.

Microsoft will make Windows 365 and Cloud PC generally available from August 2, and will announce monthly service charges for each user at the same time. There are multiple price ranges and plans available for purchase, offering varying amounts of processing power, storage, and memory. Unlike Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly known as Windows Virtual Desktop), Windows 365 / Cloud PC is available at a flat subscription rate rather than a rate that constantly changes based on the consumption of cloud services. I can do it.

Microsoft 365 / Office 365 will continue to be available as a separate subscription. Also, using Windows in a virtualized way with Windows 365 is optional, not a requirement. If desired for the user, the user can continue to run Windows and Windows apps locally.

Leaks about the existence of Microsoft’s cloud PC, codenamed “Deshoots,” have been widespread for over a year. Microsoft officials are now using a “cloud PC” to refer to the Windows experience where users log in through Windows 365. This is the actual service that streams Windows 10 or 11. Melissa Grant, Product Marketing Director at Microsoft 365, said: The use of two different terms is “how to distinguish between the traditional PC experience and the experience in the cloud via Windows 365”.

One of Microsoft’s main goals for Windows 365 / Cloud PC is to simplify the Windows setup, maintenance, and management experience. When the service becomes available, Grant says there are two options for the business. For small businesses without IT support, she says, the self-service option (many settings are applied automatically) is probably the best option. According to Grant, for enterprises using Microsoft Endpoint Manager, administrators can provision and manage cloud PCs just as they do today’s physical PCs.

Administrators will be able to increase their processing power and monitor the performance of their Cloud PCs. This service includes built-in analytics that allow IT professionals to see the state of the network throughout the organization. The Endpoint Analytics dashboard shows the cloud PCs that aren’t working properly, makes recommendations, and processes the upgrade. There is also a new watchdog service that runs diagnostics continuously and provides alerts when diagnostic checks fail.

Windows 365 / Cloud PC doesn’t just support Microsoft apps. The service also allows users to remotely log in to apps that can run on Windows 10 or 11. Software developers don’t need to make any changes or modifications to the app to run virtually on Windows 365 / Cloud PC. .. And because the apps are running virtually, users can access high-compute apps such as video editing software and graphic design programs, regardless of the device they’re using. In addition, thanks to Windows 365 / Cloud PC, users will be able to access apps that were not previously cloud-enabled.

By the way, if you think you’ve heard of a service called “Windows 365”, you may have heard of it. In 2014, there was talk of Microsoft planning to turn Windows into a subscription service (probably branded Windows 365). Those rumors turned out to be false.

Update: As posted on Microsoft’s Tech Community site, the requirements for using Windows 365 / Cloud PC are as follows:

Users with Windows Pro endpoints: Windows 10 E3 + ESME3 or Microsoft 365 F3 / E3 / E5 / BP users (Users with non-Windows Pro endpoints: Windows VDA E3 + ESME3 or Microsoft 365 F3 / E3 / F5 / BP Azure subscription Application

Update 2: The sizes and performance levels that Microsoft plans to offer on Windows 365 / Cloud PCs are:

