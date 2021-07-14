BAL Wins Legal Week Award for Operations Team at Most Innovative Law Firm





Dallas, July 14, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Tech Forward Immigration Law Firm Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) is the Best Law Firm Operations Team of Legal Week announced at the Leaders Intec Low Awards Ceremony on Tuesday. Received the Year Award. The award recognizes Cobalt, BAL’s unique case management system, for the speed and efficiency of servicing clients around the world.

Legalweek recognizes companies that have developed innovative technology solutions during the year of “unprecedented uncertainty and the flexibility they need.” With vision and foresight, BAL’s operations began cobalt enhancements in mid-2019 and ended the project shortly after the COVID blockade began. Cobalt’s ultra-fast search engine and document upload capabilities have exceeded all expectations in terms of timing and effectiveness.

“We are honored to work with a great team and innovate in a unique environment,” said product manager Chanil Juneau. “BAL has a visionary technician who works with the legal team to come up with ways to apply technology to legal affairs in the most effective and beneficial way for our clients.”

The team has optimized Cobalt to handle the growing number of users as BAL grows its case load. Juneau and her team have improved search accuracy, speed and document upload capabilities, so users have the same experience regardless of whether one or 1,000 people are searching or uploading documents at the same time. You can get it.

The new system was launched in August 2020. This was six weeks before the government unexpectedly opened a filing window, leading to the biggest wave of immigrant green card filing in 15 years. With Cobalt’s enhanced performance and scalability, BAL can successfully file over 10,000 cases to clients over a four-week filing period, and Cobalt handles a record number of users, searches, document uploads, downtime and The outage was zero.

“This project was a huge win for us and our clients. Cobalt is already an industry-leading legal technology product and our team has increased its performance level and usefulness during times of crisis,” said Supreme. Information Technology Director Vince Di Mascio said.

“While usage surged, Cobalt worked without a single misstep and submitted all client applications without interruption,” added Edward Rios, a partner in charge of innovation. “Even during the stressful case load surge, our clients can sleep at night knowing that nothing will be dropped because they have the best talent and tools in the industry.”

Rios and DiMascio also unveiled at Legalweek’s Driving Legal Forward virtual event on Tuesday on “change management, successful law firm transformation, and how to implement AI, RPA, and emerging technologies in law firms.” Led the speaker session.

In addition to representing BAL’s leadership in innovative legal practice, this award demonstrates that BAL has a positive impact on people’s lives. BAL’s sophisticated legal team, backed by innovative technology, allows BAL to assist countless people through immigrant journeys to pursue American dreams.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) BAL is one of the world’s most renowned corporate immigration law firms, the best law firm of the year under US Immigration Act 2019, the most in the United States. # 1 Law Firm for Women on the Womenin Law Scorecard of the National Law Journal for the third consecutive year (2019, 2020, and 2021) and the ranking of US law firms (2020 and 2021), which are a variety of law firms. BAL’s Cobalt Digital Immigration Services Platform received the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product and the prestigious CIO100 Award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services. BAL is particularly focused on addressing the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Founded in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and cutting-edge innovation. The company has entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world’s first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are ranked high in all major legal publications, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who’s Who Legal. For more information, please visit our website: https: //www.bal.com/.

