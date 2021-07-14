Today’s Maryland | Robot Soft Touch beats Super Mario





A team of researchers at the University of Maryland have 3D printed a soft robot hand that is agile enough to play and win Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.

Highlighted on the cover of the latest issue of Science Advances, this feat represents a promising innovation in the field of soft robotics that creates a new type of flexible and inflatable robot powered by water or air rather than electricity. I am. Due to the unique safety and adaptability of soft robots, there is growing interest in their use in applications such as prosthetic limbs and biomedical devices. Unfortunately, controlling the fluids that bend and move these soft robots has been particularly difficult.

But as an important breakthrough, a team led by assistant professor of mechanical engineering Ryan D. Sochol has developed the ability to 3D print a fully assembled soft robot with an integrated fluid circuit in one step. ..

Previously, each finger of a soft robotic hand usually required its own line of control, which could limit portability and usefulness, said Joshua Hubbard 19, co-lead author of the publication. .. He holds a PhD in Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and has studied as an undergraduate researcher at UMD’s Sochols Bioinspired Advanced Manufacturing (BAM) Institute. However, by 3D printing soft robot hands using integrated fluid transistors, Nintendo can be regenerated with just one pressure input.

As a demonstration, the team designed an integrated fluid circuit that allows the hand to be manipulated according to the strength of a single control input. For example, when low pressure was applied, only the index finger pushed Nintendo’s controller to walk Mario, and when high pressure was applied, the character jumped. The robot hand was guided by a set program that autonomously switched off, low pressure, medium pressure, and high pressure, and was able to complete the first level of Super Mario Bros. in less than 90 seconds.

Recently, several groups have attempted to use fluid circuits to enhance the autonomy of soft robots, said Dr. Ruben Asebed, co-lead author of the study. 21. However, the method of building these fluid circuits and integrating them with robots can take days or weeks due to advanced manual labor and technical skills.

To overcome these barriers, the team turned to PolyJet 3D Printing. This is similar to using a color printer, but many layers of multi-material ink are stacked on top of each other.

According to research co-author Kristen Edwards 20, within a day, researchers will have a complete soft robot, including all soft actuators, fluid circuit elements, and body functions, from a 3D printer press start with little effort. Is ready to use. , Currently studying to get a PhD. Majored in mechanical engineering and machine learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The choice to break the first level of Super Mario Bros. in real time and validate the strategy was as motivated by science as fun. Because the timing and level composition of video games is well established, a single mistake can quickly lead to a game over, so playing Mario is unique in a way that you wouldn’t normally tackle in the field. A new way to evaluate the performance of challenging soft robots has been provided. ..

In addition to the robot hands playing at Nintendo, the Sochols team also reported turtle-inspired soft robots on paper, and all teams’ soft robots were printed on UMD’s Terrapin Works 3D printing hub.

The team strategy is open source, there is a paper that anyone can read, and the supplementary material includes a link to GitHub that contains all the electronic design files from their work.

(A) Anyone can easily download, change on demand, and print in 3D. Whether you use your own printer or printing services like all the soft robots and fluid circuit elements in our work, Sochol says. This open source 3D printing strategy is expected to increase the accessibility, dissemination, reproducibility and adoption of soft robots with integrated fluid circuits and accelerate progress in the field.

The team is exploring the use of its technology for biomedical applications such as rehabilitation equipment, surgical instruments, and customizable prostheses. Sochol is a faculty member of the Faculty of Bioengineering and a member of both the Maryland Robotics Center and the Robert E. Fischel Institute for Biomedical Equipment to continue advancing team strategies to address pressing biomedical challenges. Provides a fertile environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.umd.edu/articles/robots-soft-touch-beats-super-mario-33868d46-f00b-467a-ad2c-ed034122971e

