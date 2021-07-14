Silicon Valley attacked by Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel





PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel (Gary Cameron / Reuters)

Billionaire Peter Thiel, who co-founded Paypal and has worked extensively with big data, found a familiar target. Thiel spent $ 20 million in supporting two Republican candidates in the 2022 Senate elections. Both target big tech companies. The latest Thiel Acolyte to participate in the Senate election is the Blake Masters, who is rapidly ratcheting his rhetoric against tech companies.

The Masters recently went to the Fox News business to attack huge software monopolies such as Google and Facebook. “We have to stop pretending to regulate Google and Twitter in exactly the same way we treat hair salons,” the Masters said.He continued: by regulation [these companies] Well and wise, we can actually keep unleashing innovation and ensure that many new and interesting tech companies are built. “

Twitter censorship conservatives are different from the issue of innovation. To enforce regulations to initiate innovation, you need to prove that Big Tech is restraining new businesses and that regulations can help. Of course, conglomerate tech companies could have a negative impact on future innovation. For example, the Chicago Booth Review discovered that Big Tech could have created a kill zone by purchasing a new app before it gained a market advantage.

However, other researchers have found that innovation is not hindered at all. Moreover, even with solid evidence that Big Tech is hampering technology growth, there is clearly no other hurdle to overcome. Given that current government intervention is already hurting innovation, why more government involvement spurs new research? MIT Sloan scholars raise this exact concern.

But that’s not a complete problem. The real reason JD Vance and Blake Masters are campaigning against Big Tech is that they censor conservative voices. However, the root cause of this problem has never been resolved. Silicon Valley is made up of overwhelmingly liberal people. When liberal echo chambers decide which content to trend or what hate speech is, they naturally give more freedom to those who agree. Slicing Josh Hawley into them or subdividing a tech company doesn’t change the underlying problem.

There are two solutions that the master overlooks when calling it a “break” [Big Tech] Focus on censorship. .. .. .. Google will be a good start. First, conservatives need to change the culture of Silicon Valley. Conservatives need to financially support Silicon Valley conservative fellowships and internships to help like-minded students join the technology industry. This process can take several years, but it is a more permanent solution.

The second solution is to make better use of existing social media. Twitter users are more likely to be identified as Democrats, and conservatives on the platform tend to post less frequently. Encouraging all striped conservatives to be more active on social media will change the algorithm and display more conservative content. Perhaps more importantly, it sends a signal to Big Tech executives that the far left is only a small part of the user base.

Peter Thiel and his disciples may consider government regulation to be the only way to solve the censorship problem. But a group of ambitious citizens can do more to solve this problem than any Washington bureaucrat. Masters, Vance, and Theil need to instruct people to join social media rather than chase after them.

