[Opinion] Streamers need to be careful about age-betting gambling, even if Twitch doesn’t care

In the last few months, Twitch gambling meta has exploded completely. Controversy over large YouTube users promoting gambling to underage viewers is growing behind the scenes as streamers and viewers discuss the adult-themed hot tub meta and the subsequent ASMR meta. I did.

Some of Twitch’s biggest stars make gambling a regular part of their broadcast, and many stars are sponsored by online casinos to promote gambling to their viewers. Their streams are often “[Streamer] Win a $ 50,000 gambling, “reach a huge number of people.

For years there have been streamers playing online casino gambling games. However, the growing popularity surrounding “cryptoslots” and other online casino games has led to new interest in gambling streams from Twitch’s biggest stars such as Tyler Niknam, xQc and Trainwreck.

There are also frequent problems with streamers taking casino money. According to an article published by Wired, 64 of the top 1,000 Twitch streamers “streamed crypto slots and promoted sponsorship deals from crypto gambling websites,” with some streams ” It attracts more than 100,000 live viewers.

And, despite what you might expect, the Twitch platform is actually very open to gambling. Online gambling games such as slots, poker and virtual casinos have their own categories over the years.

The increase in gambling promotions on Twitch has been hit by backlash from streamers and viewers. Major streamers such as MoistCritical, Asmongold and Pokimane have expressed criticism against promoting gambling to children. Even streamers who do not violate the law or Twitch’s Terms of Service, these critics argue that exposing vulnerable viewers to gambling is dangerous.

And according to my research, gambling critics on Twitch are 100% correct.

I don’t think gambling should be banned altogether on the platform, but I think the dangers of gambling are serious enough to justify some behavior. If you don’t stop gambling altogether to reduce the risk of harm, at least streamers will need to self-regulate the gambling process and set age limits.

What are the rules for gambling on Twitch?

If you’re considering broadcasting casino content, a Twitch spokeswoman told Inven Global that the only rule is that you must comply with regional, national, and international law. So if you live in a place that isn’t illegal, you won’t violate Twitch’s TOS.

Therefore, as explained in the Wired article, using a VPN to circumvent gambling laws can violate Twitch’s Terms of Service. Twitch has revealed that gambling will take action against such streamers who violate local law. They also specified that they are constantly working to improve community guidelines to address harmful behaviors. As a result, Twitch may change the rules if things get worse.

In particular, Twitch’s Terms of Service do not require streamers to age limit gambling content. It’s up to the streamer to age limit adult gambling content, as there are no rules or policies in place. However, it does not make it ethical or wise to promote gambling to children.

Do streamers need to age limit gambling content anyway?

xQc, Trainwreck, and other gambling streamers do not violate Twitch’s rules when running the casino stream that kids are watching. However, I think streamers engaged in and promoting gambling should be responsible for their actions, regardless of the rules, and mark the gambling stream as 18+.

This is because exposing children and adolescents to gambling can have detrimental effects just by looking at them.

According to a meta-study published in the Journal of Psychiatry by Mary Wilbur and Dr. Marc Potenza, “Adolescence is only a short period of life, but it is a period of significant developmental change and growth. There is a high rate of risky behavior, including behaviors such as gambling that are toxic and carry associated risks. “

According to their meta-study, which reviewed 26 gambling addiction studies, adolescents are not only at increased risk of developing morbid gambling addiction, but also at increased risk of not being able to identify problem behaviors in gambling addiction. Wilber and Potenza have identified early exposure to gambling activity as an important risk factor for developing dangerous gambling habits later in life, even if the child is not a single gambling person.

In an exploratory study published by the Journal of International Gambling Studies in 2013, Nerliee Hing found a significant link between the promotion of gambling during sports on television and the intent of gambling among young people. I found. In conclusion of the study, Hing suggested that in light of these findings, restrictions on gambling promotion during the event were justified.

As a result, watching a stream does not always have a detrimental effect, but some young xQc viewers can be harmed by being exposed to gambling. xQc and other gambling streamers are actively encouraging viewers, including minors, to try out gambling games or take a positive view of those games. Some fans who attempt to gamble as a result of this exposure can result in problematic behavior later in life.

Given the documented risks of exposing children and adolescents to gambling content, and considering the many young viewers who watch Twitch streamers, what they are responsible for when gambling on the stream is to stream the stream. It is to limit the age. I fully admit that Twitch doesn’t need it, but I think self-regulation is a good thing.

If the streamers don’t self-adjust, Twitch will eventually do it for them

For potentially dangerous content, self-regulation is the only way to circumvent official regulation.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) was first established in 1994 to apply content ratings to games. This was a result of the recognition that the industry needed to regulate itself after in-game violence and sexual content prompted parliamentary hearings in 1993. ESRB is a non-governmental self-regulatory trading organization that has been able to effectively regulate video games. As content, the government didn’t have to.

Streaming is in a very similar situation today when it comes to gambling content.

Streaming has traditionally been relatively unregulated by both Twitch and the government, but if streamers want to retain that privilege, they need to regulate themselves and think critically about the content.

As shown above, the dangers of exposing young people to addictive gambling in streams are clear and realistic and are recognized by policy makers. Streamers who play casino games on Twitch will need to be aware of this and preemptively age-limit their content, even if it means a small blow to their viewers during their gambling stream.

Age-restricted gambling streams (especially advertised gambling streams) are not only legally wise, they are also right.

