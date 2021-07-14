The 2nd OnRamp Agriculture Conference will be held almost tomorrow, introducing important issues of agtech and foodtech.





More than 400 companies, investors and start-ups working in the Agtech and Foodtech industries will meet virtually tomorrow at the 2nd OnRamp Agriculture Conference to discuss the future of agriculture and investment trends.

The event will take place Thursday, July 15th, from 8am to 2:30 pm and will be hosted by gener8tor, The Combine, and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

According to the event organizers, the OnRamp Agriculture Conference will feature discussions on investment trends in agricultural foods, emerging technologies and the role of farmers in innovation. Major agricultural and food technology companies participating include BASF, Syngenta, CLAAS, WinField United, Finistere Ventures, AGI, and Indigo Ag.

In addition to investment trends and forecasts, the conference will cover new technologies that are reinventing the industry, the policy makers and leaders behind these innovations, and what this means for the future of food. ..

Knowledge sharing and purpose-based conversations keep us moving forward. To facilitate long-term and sustainable progress in our environment and food system, we promote connections between start-ups, business executives and investors and provide insights on how we continue to work together. Is very important. The lead underwriter of the conference, Gabby Novaković, said these are essential conversations for our future.

The keynote will feature Shiri Ailon, Head of Group Integration at Synergies and Syngenta Group Ventures, and Erin Van Landuit, Head of Corporate Ventures at Cargill.

Now, more than ever, it’s important for startups to engage in solving some of the key problems facing the agriculture and food industries, “said Matt Foley, combine program director. ..

Citing the myriad impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy, supply chain, food safety and the investment environment, Foley brings together innovators to discuss issues, form partnerships and bring new tools and technologies as needed. He said he needed to hire.

Participants can expect to discuss a variety of topics at the meeting, including:

Where is Agrifood Tech Investment now and where is Whats on the Horizon? – Farmers on the Forefront: Shifting to a Farmers First Industry based on agtech and foodtech analysis by Finistere Ventures, latest investment review report – End users lead responsibility from investment, testing, and on-demand technology building Precision Livestock Evolutionary Technology – Fireside Chat with Crop Metrics and CropX to Meet Consumer Demand and Help Farmers Predict Animal Welfare – Powerful, tech-savvy farmers at the forefront connecting the Midwest and the Middle East Technology Ecosystem Leading Two Global Acquisitions Fees for Providing Successful Irrigation Companies

The Gener8tors OnRamp Conference Series is designed to provide entrepreneurs at various stages of growth with access to high-level corporate leaders and investors, the organizers say. This year’s conference will promote over 400 one-on-one conferences.

If you are interested in attending, here are the registration details: https: //onrampagricultureconference.com/registration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconprairienews.com/2021/07/second-annual-onramp-agriculture-conference-launches-virtually-tomorrow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos