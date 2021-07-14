New research confirms that we are in time for a complete social collapse





In 1972, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology made bold predictions. By developing scientific models that consider how humans and planets interact, researchers are finding that society is heading for collapse by the mid-21st century, primarily due to population growth and the power of limited planetary overfishing. I decided that there was. resource. Almost 50 years later, a researcher at one of the world’s largest accounting firms checked in to a notorious survey to see how this model compares to reality. There’s nothing worse than a fashionable end-of-life event, so we’re on track for the expected end.

A new study discovered by Vice was conducted by Gaya Herrington, a leader in sustainability and dynamic systems analysis at accounting giant KPMG. This serves as an update to the classic study published under the title The Limits to Growth. As part of her master’s thesis at Harvard University, Herrington used 10 variables to analyze the model, including population, fertility, mortality, industrial production, food production, services, non-renewable resources, and sustainability predictability. I confirmed. Pollution, human welfare, and ecological footprint. She makes predictions of models of these indicators and compares them with empirical data to determine how accurately scientists could predict our reality and to understand their current trajectory. Is done.

After all, we’re moving around in two scenarios, both of which are particularly good. There are Computed tomography (CT) scenarios. In reality, the economic decline begins at about (checkwatch). It suggests many negative consequences, including short-term declines in food production and sharp fluctuations across many categories, including industrial production, as the population leveled off. The good news, if you want to say that, is that society will not collapse under these circumstances. Our habit of depleting resources ends as new technologies are developed, and eventually food production recovers.

Things aren’t too rosy along the second track we can take, known as the usual business scenario. This basically assumes that you will not make any changes to the current behavior. Similar to the CT scenario, the truck predicts that economic growth will soon begin and will hit a wall around 2030. But instead of temporary blip and stagnation, things are starting to collapse in the normal business trajectory. Population, food production, industrial production, and other categories have all plummeted around 2040, rapidly using and burning the remaining available resources of the planet, ignoring the consequences and increasing pollution. I will.

Therefore, both scenarios show that it is impossible to continue business as usual, that is, to pursue continuous growth, “Harrington concludes in the study. [Limits to Growth] It will inevitably lead to lower industrial capital, agricultural output and welfare standards during this century.

One scenario that isn’t plagued by some sort of major global turmoil, the “stable world” scenario, isn’t technically out of reach, but new research has an immediate window to get it going. Warns that it is closed. And it really takes some effort to get there. First, we must recognize that economic growth cannot occur forever at an exponential rate. Eventually, things will level off and we need to preemptively adjust to it. At the 2020 World Economic Forum, Harrington proposed pursuing an economic theory known as “growth.” It prioritizes alternative markers of financial success, such as sustainability, over traditional indicators such as GDP.

If there is optimism in research that confirms that we are in a hurry towards economic disasters and societal collapse, it means that we have time to understand things. The next decade is likely to usher in our destiny, yet we can beat the buzzer. Our commitment to dramatically reduce fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions will greatly help prevent the depletion of natural resources. Ideas such as basic income and the expansion of the labor movement can help us reshape how we imagine work and economic growth.

The model is not destined. We can actively choose to jump off the path of the end. But we have to do it right away.

