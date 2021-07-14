Google publishes YouTube shorts in over 100 countries





WASHINGTON Google’s short video service, YouTube Shorts, will be streamable in over 100 countries. The service was announced last September and launched in India and later rolled out in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Shorts are bite-sized videos on YouTube as the company competes with competitors such as TikTok and Snapchat. According to media reports, the service will be available in “more than 100 countries” and basically everywhere the video platform itself is available, according to YouTube.

YouTube Shorts was officially released in September 2020 and featured a 15-second video with the same time limit as TikTok, but TikTok has since extended the maximum length of the video to 1 minute first and then 3 minutes. Did.

YouTube Shorts was first made available to Indian creators and was rolled out to the United States in March 2021 and to the United Kingdom in June 2021.

The main advantage of YouTube Shorts over TikTok for creators is that it can be included in videos by leveraging YouTube’s vast audio content library.

Beyond that, the app, available on both iOS and Android, allows authors to combine multiple video clips into one, with speed control, timers, and countdown to make it easy to get the right moment. You can capture.

“This week, we’re expanding the beta version of YouTube Shorts to everywhere YouTube is available in more than 100 countries. YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl tweeted:

Upcoming new features include automatically added captions, the ability to add clips from your phone gallery to your shorts camera, and the ability to add filters and effects. Media report.

“A lot of people have asked me, but I’m happy that the beta version of YouTube shorts has been expanded to all locations available in over 100 countries. Show me what you’re dealing with! YouTube Gaming Watching shorts is my new favorite activity! “Tweet YouTube gaming head Ryan Wyatt.

Youtube recently launched the YouTube Shorts Fund between 2021 and 2022. All users are eligible to receive $ 100 million in just creating unique shorts.

“Every month, shorts reach out to the thousands of creators who have gained the most engagement and views and reward their contributions. We also ask these creators to share their feedback and continue the product experience. We will be able to improve ourselves, “said the company’s statement.

(With input from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Praveen Pramod Tewari)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zenger.news/2021/07/14/google-rolls-out-youtube-shorts-in-more-than-100-countries/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos