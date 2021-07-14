Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Shows A Mysterious World





Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania includes a remastered version of Super Monkey Ball 1, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe. In addition to new features such as upgraded graphics and character customization, the game comes with a variety of features that make it accessible to a much wider range of players. You can also see updated graphics with a new trailer that unveils the mysterious world of the game.

Super monkey ball games are known to be very challenging. As ResetEra discovered, game director Masao Shirasaki has announced new accessibility features for some games on his Twitter account, allowing more people to play the game. These include full camera control with the right joystick, the ability to double the time limit for each stage, and a guide arrow that tells the player the best route to the goal. If the level gets too difficult, you can enter slow motion to get over really tricky sections. Finally, if there is too much proof of level, you can skip stages at the price of 2000 in-game currency, which means players will not have access to additional stages later in the game. All of these features are optional and can be disabled if the player chooses.

Other new features include PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gyro controls. These have been proven using the Nintendo Switch, but they work in much the same way.

If you want to practice speed running in practice mode, you can quickly resume your level with the push of a button. Level replays are much faster, so mistakes don’t feel penalized in the main game. Finally, Shirasaki also announced a new photo mode that allows players to take pictures from different angles and with different facial expressions. These can be displayed in the photo frame. Of course, the game also comes with updated graphics. These can be found in the latest trailers that showcase the titles of mysterious worlds such as Jungle Island, Bubbly Washing Machine, and Dr. Bad Boon Space Colony.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be released on October 5th with all the new features.

[Source: Twitter via ResetEra, SEGA]

