The FCC has designated Raleigh as an “innovation zone” to support its data and drone efforts.





RALEIGH – Various efforts in the Triangle area to further develop as a hub for wireless communities such as drones and 5G were greatly boosted on Wednesday by federal communications, which designated Raleigh and Boston as “innovation zones.”

These innovation zones support cutting-edge research and development that is essential to driving wireless leadership, said Jessica Rosenwessel, acting chairman of the FCC. In addition, it helps revitalize the safer and more open market for 5G technology by bringing together operators, vendors, vertical interests, and other government agencies. We would like to thank the city and research facility leaders and the National Science Foundation partners for working with us to provide these opportunities.

According to the FCC, this designation “helps facilitate the development and integration of 5G network technology and open radio access networks, or open RANs.”

In 2019, New York City and Salt Lake City were selected as innovation zones.

Tom Snyder, Head of RIoT, a Raleigh-based Regional Internet of Things user group, welcomed the move as a boost to drones and other new technologies. RIoT works closely with North Carolina State University and the Wireless Research Center. [WRC] In various programs.

“This is good news for our region. As you can imagine, these innovation zones reflect NSF PAWR. [Platform for Advanced Wireless Research] The location of the project, “Snyder told WRAL TechWire. “WRC continues to work closely with North Carolina State University and other partners on the AERPAW. [Aerial Experimentation and Research Platform for Advanced Wireless Platform].. Once approved for this FCC Innovation Zone designation, we are excited to make it easier for industry and academic collaborators to carry out pilot projects and research in our area. “

NCSU, partners land a $ 24 million grant to develop the first platform to link drones, 5G wireless technology

Triangle, Wake County, and North Carolina continue to draw interest in drones, including product delivery. WRC is also actively involved with RIoT in numerous Internet of Things and other wireless projects. NCSU and its partners received a $ 24 million grant in 2019 for wireless and drone networks under the NSF PAWAR initiative.

“When WRC and RIoT were formed, we recognized the opportunity for larger RTP regions to become hubs for the data economy, just as Silicon Valley became a hub for the Internet age,” says Syyder. .. “This FCC designation is another proof that our region is a global center of excellence in data collection, wireless communications, and data analytics, which are key components of the data economy. Not just new technologies. It provides early access to test new use cases across all industry sectors, allowing collaborators from around the world to work here in Raleigh and the surrounding community. “

The FCC said the designated zone is a site for “wireless technology testbeds to extend the geographic area where licensees of already licensed programs can conduct tests.”

Parties have the flexibility to conduct multiple unrelated experiments within the zone, and this designation also allows licensees of programs that are allowed to operate elsewhere to use the innovation zone. ..

Here’s what the FCC said about Raleigh:

“The Raleigh Innovation Zone, in collaboration with North Carolina State University, will house an advanced wireless aerial experiment and research platform (AERPAW), which will focus on new use cases, including wireless communications and unmanned aircraft systems. With cellular networks and advanced wireless technology, AERPAW goes beyond visual unmanned aircraft systems to breakthroughs and breakthroughs in telecommunications, transportation, monitoring, agriculture, and public safety. Focus on how to accelerate development, verification, and testing. The AERPAW test bed will be the first platform to enable large-scale testing of open 5G and above solutions in the vertical field of unmanned aircraft systems. “

The Nonprofit Wireless Research Center connects communities through innovation – here’s how

