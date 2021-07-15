Google partners with GoDaddy





Yesterday, Google announced that it has partnered with GoDaddy to allow site owners to view their products in front of more viewers.

The announcement has been published on Google’s blog, designating it to make it easier for sellers to exist across search engines “with just a few clicks.”

With more than 20 million customers, GoDaddy offers e-commerce merchants a variety of services, including:

Domain Purchasing Website Building WordPress Domain Based Email Hosting Web Security

Advertising

Please continue reading below

What does the partnership include?

This partnership works to help new customers find sellers across Google Shopping, Search (including image search), and YouTube.

Beyond that, GoDaddy sellers can add products “to Google” from their online stores and promote them through smartshopping campaigns or target them for free listings.

GoDaddy also released a press release yesterday, stating that the user who created the first smartshopping campaign may be eligible to receive $ 150 worth of advertising credits provided by Google.

Eligible users also have advertising spending that matches the value of £ 108.07 by Google.

Who will benefit from the partnership?

The GoDaddy website does not specify whether there are any restrictions on the merchants who can benefit from this partnership.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Sellers who are already running shopping campaigns will not be able to use Google’s advertising credits, but current and new GoDaddy customers will have easier connectivity to Google products, increased website visibility, traffic and sales. May increase. ..

Merchants are not the only ones who will benefit from this partnership. Google has specified that searchers want to have more choices when it comes to finding unique products from new and small businesses online.

However, lesser-known brands definitely need to build an incredibly strong trust signal to encourage their customers to buy from the brand. Easier access to Google products is certainly welcomed, but merchants need to continue to build relationships with potential customers and bring them to the finish line.

Related: Google integrates with WooCommerce to easily upload products

Beautiful friendship

This partnership aims to raise awareness of online merchants and provide Google users with more shopping options.

Greg Goldfarb, Vice President of Commerce Products at GoDaddy, said of the partnership:

“By expanding our collaboration with Google, we can easily create an e-commerce presence across Google’s surface and drive sales momentum by leveraging best-in-class automated advertising solutions.”

Adrian Maharaj, Director of Channel Partnerships at Google, said:

“By partnering with GoDaddy, we can provide more sellers with a way to be found across Google’s surface.”

GoDaddy sellers may not be able to move your site to another provider

If you plan to use GoDaddy to build your website, be aware that you may not be able to transfer your website to another hosting provider in the future.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

However, the brand is transparent about this and specifies that if you build your site using the website builder, you can’t “carry your website”.

If you create a GoDaddy site in WordPress, you can download the file and install it on another hosting provider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-teams-up-with-godaddy/413400/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos