Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS Update Brings Significant Performance Improvements





Rockstar is releasing updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online that use NVIDIA DLSS to improve resolution for GeForce RTX users.

In the latest update, Rockstar’s beloved 2018 title Red Dead Redemption 2 adds significant improvements to PC gameplay performance using NVIDIA DLSS technology. In addition, Red Dead Online will receive the same upgrade.

According to NVIDIA, GeForce RTX PCs and laptops will be able to enjoy a 45% performance improvement in 4K with this currently available update. This update uses DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to smooth out animation and image quality. More specifically, NVIDIA states that DLSS is “a breakthrough AI rendering technology that uses a dedicated TensorCore AI processor on a GeForce RTX GPU to improve graphics performance without compromising image quality.” Other highly successful games such as Doom Eternal and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege have also received their own DLSS upgrades.

It’s an understatement to say that Red Dead Redemption 2 was well received at the time of its launch. It has won over 175 Game of the Year awards and received even more perfect reviews from reviewers. One of the commonly cited strengths of this game is its beautiful open world. This update is directly for players who want to immerse themselves in graphics. With the addition of NVIDIA DLSS technology, players can “crank up effects or enjoy Red Dead Redemption 2s for compelling gameplay at faster frame rates.”

In addition, this is consistent with the release of Rockstar’s latest update, Read Dead Online: Blood Money. With this update, players will “experience the dark side of Frontier America with a series of all-new high-stakes robbery, shakedowns, and more lawless activities.” With the addition of the DLSS update, players will be able to experience this new work in the acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 world with higher graphics than ever before.

A promotional video released by NVIDIA shows side-by-side gameplay with and without DLSS resolution and fidelity as proof of the effect it has on players. The processing power depends on GeForce, but we’ll talk about that as well. The NVIDIA DLSS update used by RTX players promises that “all GeForce RTX gamers can experience the amazing world of Red Dead Redemption 2s with a maximum setting of 1920×1080 above 60 FPS” and is supported on larger sizes and heavier processors. I will.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of about 60 NVIDIA DLSS compatible games with implementations for GeForce RTX PCs and laptops that will be announced and released in the coming weeks and months. There will be more. “

