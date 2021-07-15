What financial marketers need to know





Subscribe to financial brands via email for free!

The Cold War is rampant behind consumers’ screens while consumers are willing to search for products, watch videos, and scan social media.

Originally occurring by 2022 since Google announced the imminent end of support for third-party cookies, active digital marketers who rely on web metrics to trust ad purchases and programmatic purchases are searching Just as giants supported, resisted, or interfered with alternative concepts and other players on Google’s plans.

Now the plot is thicker. In late June 2021, Google announced that it needed more time in the early stages of its efforts to build alternatives to third-party cookies. Details will be available soon, but Google says third-party cookies will not be removed from Chrome until late 2023.

“To do this, the web community needs to work together to develop a set of open standards that can radically enhance privacy on the web, make data usage more transparent, and give more control. I’m thinking, “said Vinay Goel of Privacy. Engineering Director of Google’s Chrome Operations on the company blog.

(Sponsored content)

Google wants the industry to work together to ensure that third-party cookies cannot be replaced by alternative forms of tracking individual behavior and to discourage “secret approaches like fingerprints.” He added that he was. The latter involves using algorithms to collect information about the software and hardware of remote computing devices in order to identify enough users to track their behavior.

As mentioned in a previous report on “cookie pocalypse” by The Financial Brand, the situation is very different from government agencies that set the standard for some activities and require all players to comply with the rules.

When the referee also plays: Google plays an important role as an arbiter because of the popularity of its Chrome browser and its nearly ubiquitous search engine. But Google is both a player on the field and a big player.

read more:

Many political parties have dogs in advertising / search battles

As various commentators have pointed out, most of the reasons Google is taking steps to replace cookies with more privacy-friendly mechanisms are common for sites that offer free content that has been put to practical use through ad sales. I want to maintain a good pattern. In most cases, these sales rely on giving the advertiser or his agent a sense of who is likely to see the ad. Something has to be paid to keep the light on.

Search and web advertising have spawned a new business league. As a result, the livelihoods of countless companies that currently rely on or somehow compete with Google depend on how cookies are shut down.

Is the Cold War analogy too strong? It’s not a plot of John Le Ka or Tom Clancy, but a twist and counterintelligence, but consider some progress in the last few months.

Amazon blocks FLoC. Google’s tool under development is called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) and is described below. Digiday reports that most Amazon sites, including Amazon.com, Zappos.com, and WholeFoods.com, have stopped collecting data about their use by Chrome with FLoCs browsers. This publication found the website code for an Amazon site that tech experts have confirmed to be there to thwart FLoC. Digiday said the effort not only undermines attempts to dominate Google’s debate, but “may step into Amazon in its own effort to sell ads to the entire open Web remnants.” It states. Google may be using you to test FLoC. If you’re wondering who the search giant tapped to test the first round of FLoC, it might be you. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a dangerous organization on the Internet, wrote in March 2021: Party trackers and advertisers on the web. The Foundation, which opposes FLoC, countered with a special site where you can test Chrome to see if it was drafted. It provides advice on what to do if you were. Duck Duck Go never duck the chances it offers to Google. Duck Duck Go is an alternative browser that claims to do no tracking at all. Frequently attacks traditional ad tracking models on social media. Tweet by founder Gabriel Weinberg: “The Internet has been overwhelmed by companies whose business model is to secretly track, manipulate, and abuse people. We need to stop this. Creepy advertising. Is not the only way to run a profitable business online. ”

You can move on. Let’s just say that this is a multi-faceted battle.

“The strong emotions between technicians, marketers and publishers seem reassuring, if not surprising.

Drums that cover the announced delay

Sign up for this free webinar

Card Program Trend 2021: Mid-term Rating

The Harland Clark Card Program experts are back to take a closer look at the developments of the five major industries that will affect the Card Program since 2021.

Wednesday, July 28, 2:00 pm (ET)

Google postponement is not cancellation

With its announcement in June 2021, Google hopes to release key technologies by late 2022 so that multiple schemes are being tested and developers can start adopting them. Said. During this period, publishers and advertisers are expected to begin switching to new approaches, whatever their final form. Assuming no further delays, the blog states that the phasing out of cookies will begin in mid-2023 and end by the end of the year.

For the sake of clarity, it’s worth seeing what’s gone. “Third-party cookies” are tracking software used by advertisers and exchanges that mediate and place digital advertising and are an important part of the programmatic digital advertising business. In contrast, “first-party cookies” that are generated for your website to use and for your own advertisers, such as streamlining repeater logins, are not an issue.

Google says it has received a lot of feedback from the first attempt at FLoC and will blend that input into the next test round.

The name of Google’s entire project, “Privacy Sandbox,” says, “We believe in providing the best privacy protection for everyone. Allowing the ecosystem to support businesses without tracking individuals across the web. You will be able to continue to have free access to your content, “says the blog.

Resistance continues as Google moves forward

As mentioned in a previous article, there are other ideas on how to improve privacy and reduce the “creepiness” of web search.

In a newsletter addressing this issue, independent technical analyst and commentator Benedict Evans discusses stakes. He says everyone likes all the giveaways on the web and doesn’t want to pay for privacy. Similarly, third-party cookies are an efficient tool for many marketers.

“It’s not clear what will replace it. Everyone but Google has the power to make such decisions unilaterally, or step into the gap (with FLoC) on its own. I don’t really want that. ”

Benedict Evans, Technical Analyst

Alternative efforts to eliminate cookies rather than being Google-centric will continue, but the usefulness of cookies may ultimately depend on Google’s cooperation, which may not always exist.

Meanwhile, some marketers are working internally to improve the way they track their consumer-related data they already know and to better track and deliver them. These efforts are particularly focused on the use of email addresses and privileges, emphasizing the need to collect clean information in the first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefinancialbrand.com/118637/google-cookie-third-party-cookie-flocs-search-advertising-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos