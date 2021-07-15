Extreme Tech Challenge Announces 2021 Special Award Winners for Global Finals | Business





The Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), the world’s largest startup competition for purpose-driven innovation, today won four special awards selected to compete in the XTC 2021 Global Finals announced by TechCrunch on July 22, 2021. Announced.

Tech startups, venture capitalists, corporate innovation executives, policy makers, philanthropists, researchers and academia around the world are invited to sign up for this virtually free event on July 22nd. I will.

Eighty startup finalists competed in seven areas, including Agtech & Foodtech. Cleantech & Energy; Edtech; Technology Activation; Fintech; Healthtech; Mobility & Smart Cities. In addition to the seven category winners announced, four special award winners were selected. This is because the innovation highlights hot technology trends, promotes diversity and responds to current events.

The winners of the special award are:

Female Founder Award: Live Green Co. is a unique technology platform that replaces not only animals, but also food synthetic and super-processed ingredients with 100% natural, functional and sustainable alternative plants with 10x R & D. Is building. Speed ​​and savings. Its vision is to use Charaka to rethink all the food on the shelves of supermarkets on a large scale and disrupt the world’s diet. COVID-19 Innovation Awards: Sunfox is a medical technology R & D company that builds smartphone-based portable, minimal and affordable cardiac diagnostic tools. Cloud-enabled analysis. Its flagship product is the world’s smartest ICU monitor, which allows physicians to remotely manage patients on a large scale. In the COVID era, this device helped save lives in India. Ethical AI Awards: Vitalk leverages AI-powered chatbots to make mental health care more accessible in Latin America. Vitalk is currently working with Brazilian employers and insurance companies and plans to expand to other countries next year. PeoplesChoiceAward: PathGen Diagnostik Teknologi disrupts the cancer molecular diagnostics market through a comprehensive, robust and affordable platform. PathGen aims to democratize precision medicine and enable molecular diagnostics for all, especially in developing countries, through a strong ecosystem of academic, corporate, government and community partnerships.

Each year, we establish several XTC Special Awards to recognize outstanding start-ups in solving current specific challenges and to work in the interests of our partners. Victoria Slivkoff, Executive Managing Director of the Extreme Tech Challenge, is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Special Awards.

So many startups deserved these praises this year. All 80 global finalists are winners in their own right. Slivkoff is very pleased to continue to support them with XTC’s resources and global network to further increase their influence, both personally and professionally.

Seven XTC categories and four special award winners set the stage for TechCrunch’s Extreme Tech Challenge 2021 Global Final, pitching to world-renowned executive and investor review boards, with one startup on the XTC 2021 Selected as a Global Winner of. .. The event will also feature an investor panel on key technologies and investment trends in sustainability, ending with live virtual networking.

About Extreme Tech Challenge

The Extreme Tech Challenge is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit public interest corporation whose mission is to empower start-ups to innovate to meet global challenges. It is the world’s largest ecosystem and competition for purpose-driven technology, inspired by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Extreme Tech Challenge Contest is supported by leading companies, venture capital investors, foundations, policy makers, universities and tech conferences to give great start-ups global visibility, funding opportunities and networking with global leaders. , A world-class mentorship to help them pioneer technological breakthroughs to address our most extreme global challenges. A complete list of XTC partners and how to join can be found at www.extremetechchallenge.org.

