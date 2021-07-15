A piece of paper may fix the worst of Nintendo Switch





Last week, Nintendo announced a new switch with a 7-inch OLED display. It wasn’t Switch Pro that was alluded to by rumors, but it was a kind of upgrade. In addition to screen improvements, Nintendo has enhanced its audio and updated its terrible kickstand. But as the dust settled down, several publications asked the same question about OLED switches. Has Nintendo fixed the Joy-Con drift issue that has plagued consoles since its launch in 2017?

The answer was not particularly encouraging. “The Joy-Con controller configuration and functionality hasn’t changed in the Nintendo Switch system (OLED model),” Nintendo said. The Joy-Con controller shipped with the OLED model will be the same as the old controller.

If you have owned a Nintendo Switch for over a year, you may have experienced Joy-Con drift. Your character may suddenly start moving without input from you. This is because these inputs are registered by the analog stick, regardless of what they are doing. Nintendo has proposed a free repair of the controller, but hasn’t given a complete explanation yet.

It’s almost unbelievable that Nintendo hasn’t solved this problem in four and a half years, but as of this week, someone else may have solved it. In a new video, YouTuber Victorstk shows how to “permanently” fix the Joy-Con controller drift issue. As you can see in the video, just putting pressure on the affected Joy-Con seems to stop the drift. So what is the solution? Cut 1 mm of paper or cardboard and place it in the Joy-Con.

Victorstk provides a more detailed explanation in the video. This can be seen below. However, the idea is that with continued use, the metal clamp inside the Joy-Con will loosen. The metal then loses contact with the pad under the analog stick, resulting in inaccurate readings.

It’s unclear if this fix will help everyone, but as long as you’re willing to disassemble Joy-Con, it’s much more annoying than sending the controller to Nintendo and waiting for the company to repair and return it for a few weeks. Not a solution. You can see exactly how Victorstk modified Joy-Cons below.

