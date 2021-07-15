Google details recent malware campaigns as zero-day attacks increase





Google released new details about four zero-day security vulnerabilities that were actually exploited earlier this year. Discovered by researchers at Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) and Project Zero, the four zero-days were previously unknown to WebKit, the browser engine used by Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Apple’s Safari. Used as part of three targeted malware campaigns that exploited the flaw. ..

Google researchers also said that 2021 was a particularly active year for wild zero-day attacks. So far this year, the 33 zero-day exploits used in the attack have been published in 11 more numbers than in 2020.

Google believes some of the increase in zero-day attacks is due to increased detection and disclosure efforts, but this increase is due to commercial vendors selling access to zero-day vulnerabilities compared to the early 2010s. It is also said that it is due to the rapid increase.

“The zero-day feature was just the tool of choice for the nation-state, with the technical expertise to find zero-day vulnerabilities, develop them into exploits, and operate them strategically,” Google said in a blog post. Stated. “In the mid-to-late 2010s, private companies selling these zero-day features were added to the market. The group no longer needed technical expertise and resources. TAG’s four zero-day Three of them were discovered in 2021 to fall into this category. Developed by commercial providers and sold and used by government-sponsored actors. “

For the Zero Days discovered by Google, Safari’s CVE-2021-1879, Chrome’s CVE-2021-21166 and CVE-2021-30551, and Internet Explorer’s CVE-2021-33742 have been abused.

In Safari’s zero-day campaign, hackers used LinkedIn messaging to target government officials in Western Europe and send malicious links to target domains controlled by attackers. If the target clicks on a link from an iOS device, the infected website will launch a zero-day attack.

“This exploit collects authentication cookies from several popular websites such as Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Yahoo and sends them to attacker-controlled IPs via WebSockets from the same origin. Turn off policy protection, “said a Google TAG researcher. .. “Victims need to open a session on these websites from Safari in order to successfully steal cookies.”

According to Google researchers, the attackers were supported by the Russian government to exploit this zero-day attack to target iOS devices running older versions of iOS (12.4 to 13.7). It may be part. Google’s security team reported a zero-day attack to Apple, which issued a patch on March 26 through an iOS update.

The two Chrome vulnerabilities are renderer remote code execution zero-day attacks that are believed to have been used by the same actors. Both Zero Days were targeted at the latest version of Chrome on Windows and were delivered as a one-time link sent to the target by email. When the target clicked on the link, it was sent to a domain controlled by the attacker, creating a device fingerprint of the information the attacker used to decide whether to deliver the exploit. Google said all targets were in Armenia.

Google said it has discovered a campaign targeting Armenian users using malicious Office documents that load web content into their browsers due to a vulnerability in Internet Explorer.

“Based on our analysis, we rate the Chrome and Internet Explorer exploits described here as being developed and sold by the same vendor that provides monitoring capabilities to customers around the world,” Google said. ..

Google has also published root cause analysis for all four zero-day attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-details-recent-malware-campaigns-amid-uptick-in-zero-day-attacks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos