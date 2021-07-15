Air Force Research Laboratory is seeking new science and technology ideas through the Air Force and Space Force Tech Connect





Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (AFRL) – Everyone has an idea. Many people had the idea of ​​rejecting or ignoring new products and technologies. Later, you’ll find that even if others have the same idea, you can get it in front of the right person, and as a result, their product is on the market, not ours. You may.

Ideas are relatively easy to get. Invention and innovation are more difficult. Even on paper, it takes knowledge, time, money, and effort to refine an idea into a viable solution. There are formidable tasks and major barriers to the path of those who pursue innovation. Performing these tasks and overcoming barriers usually requires careful planning and input from others.

The Department of the Air Force recognizes that innovative ideas often come from small business, industry, academia, or neighbor garage projects that may help solve problems identified by the Department of the Air Force. I will. In April 2019, the U.S. Air Force announced the Science and Technology 2030 Strategy, which paves the way for the U.S. Air Force’s science and technology ecosystem to rapidly develop combat capabilities. By expanding and strengthening partnerships and leveraging innovation networks within industry, SME, academia, and government laboratories, this sector ensures that more external innovation has a transformative impact on the Air Force. We are committed to providing effective services for connecting. Space Force. The Air Force Research Laboratory, on behalf of the department, as one laboratory supporting two services, to connect potential partners with S & T professionals and opportunities, Air Force and Space Force Science and Technology (S & T). ) We have developed a front door.

Partnerships or connections with US Department of the Air Force science and technology companies can be difficult due to their structure and various platforms of involvement. The Air Force and Space Force TechConnect websites have been built to address this and support awareness, learning, involvement, and unilateral idea submission of the S & T ecosystem. This website provides access to current S & T opportunities, S & T events, and other S & T enterprise connectors. It also provides innovators with a portal where they can share ideas and features with experts in AFRL’s areas of interest for potential feedback, collaboration, and opportunities. The long-term goal of S & T Front Door is to extend its involvement in the science and technology ecosystem beyond AFRL and include more. An organization in line with the mission and an organization of the Pentagon’s larger science and technology network.

Another partner S & T entity and part of the AFRL team, AFWERX expands technology, talent and transition partnerships for fast and affordable commercial and military capabilities through three initiatives: AFVentures, Spark and Prime. doing. AF Ventures, AFWERX’s commercial investment arm for the Air Force, creates an easy route for commercial innovators and private capital investment to help the Air Force solve the problem. Spark connects Airmen and Guardians to commercial innovators, and Prime aims to use military missions and stocks to accelerate emerging commercial markets. Both Tech Connect and AFWERX seek feasible solutions and partnerships to further strengthen both the Air Force and the Space Force, making it easier than ever to connect potential partners with S & T professionals and opportunities. I am aiming to be.

“Defense strategies anticipate a highly contested future battle against complex threats,” said Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of AFRL. “Companies are trying to overtake the United States as a science and technology superpower. The world’s commercial sector is exploding with innovative technology, surpassing investment in science and technology. We continue to have a clear eye on the challenges of. “

“With the complexity of this evolving landscape, we are accelerating change in line with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s responsibility to us. As the Chief of Space Operations demands, we are appropriate in innovation and experimentation. Accept the level of risk. Above all, we recognize that we need a technical advantage to address these challenges. Basically by expanding our presence and creating a more visible and convenient virtual front door. Fostering a global ecosystem of research from to application and driving the pace of technology and competition to quickly pursue innovative solutions for both warfighters and stakeholders, “she said. ..

How to use

The Air Force and Space Force TechConnect team currently consists of AFRL’s Department of Technology, SME Innovation Research / SME Technology Transfer Program, Strategic Development Planning and Labs, Department of Transformation Capabilities, and AFWERX’s Thematic Experts. Review and connect quality. , S & T subject matter experts and related submissions with S & T opportunities. The team will provide feedback and, if appropriate, establish a dialogue with the Air Force S & T program of interest.

“By leveraging S & T advances in government, universities and industry laboratories, AFRL can further innovate towards its impact on change within the Department of the Air Force. Air Force and Space Force TechConnect When submitting ideas through, you can expect AFRL to ensure that the ideas have been received and that feedback on the ideas will be provided in a timely manner by experts in the subject area of ​​the Air Force Research Laboratory. Elizabeth Escamilla, the front door lead of the, said.

If you are an innovator with promising ideas and are interested in working with the Air Force on innovation and development of science and technology, the Air Force and Space Force TechConnect teams want to hear from you! Share your ideas here or look for the light bulb icon at afresearchlab.com or afrl.af.mil.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the Department of the Air Force’s leading scientific research and development center. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable combat techniques for the Air Force, Space Force, and Cyber ​​Space Force. AFRL employs more than 11,000 people in nine technology areas and has 40 other businesses worldwide, with a diverse portfolio of science and technology, from basic to advanced research and technology development. It offers. For more information, please visit www.afresearchlab.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpafb.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2694364/air-force-research-laboratory-invites-new-science-technology-ideas-through-air/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos