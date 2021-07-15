Amazon Adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to Two Fire TV Edition TVs





Amazon has added support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to the Fire TV Edition TV in a free update announced Wednesday. Both the 2020 Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision and the 2020 Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV will receive features before they arrive at Amazon’s cheap Fire TV sticks and set-top boxes.

With these particular TV sets, AirPlay 2 needs to work the same with Apple’s own Apple TV, sending audio and video from your phone, tablet, or computer to the big screen and allowing you to control playback from your device. there is. Integrating with Apple’s smart home ecosystem, HomeKit, takes a bit of extra work.In the TV settings[ディスプレイとサウンド]>[AirPlayとHomeKit]>[セットアップ]You need to enable HomeKit in and then add it as a device for your Home app. Once added, you can use Siri to turn Fire TV on and off, change volume, and switch inputs.

Both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit should be coming to Fire TV (and hopefully the Fire TV stick in the near future), making TV much easier to use on Apple devices. Apple has already joined the Amazons device, and the Apple TV Plus app appeared on Fire TV in 2019.

This is in stark contrast to the way these two companies interacted a little over five years ago. At that time, Amazon banned the sale of competing hardware such as the Apple TV (and Chromecast, Nexus Player) in the market. Only sell media players that interact well with Prime Video. After that, the two companies settled and reached a very favorable deal for Amazon. This will allow you to avoid Apple’s 30% App Store fee and use your own in-app purchase system. Things are getting better now. At least if you own an iPhone and Fire TV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/14/22577986/amazon-airplay-2-homekit-fire-tv-edition-toshiba-insignia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos