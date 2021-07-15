Google, AIT, Unbound Secure and Enable Cloud





Article by Marcella P. Arthur of Unbound.

Maju Sama-Sama is the motto of Google Indonesia, which means “to move forward together”. This is a widely heard statement when Google released it in June 2020. Google’s efforts towards Indonesian developers and businesses are highlighted in the mainstream media. .. With less delay in accessing data and applications, companies doing business in Indonesia can accelerate digital transformation.

News of this technology evolution taking place in Indonesia can be found in almost every business and technology journal that writes about the latest trends and technology adoption rates. The most common statements you see and read are centered around Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing digital economies. Security is a top priority for all enterprises leveraging modern IT and migrating to the cloud. Digital transformation is at the forefront of all Indonesian companies.

Figure 1: Google Cloud currently offers 24 regions and 73 zones in 17 countries around the world.

As many other postcovid economies have discovered, the growth of digital data has forced a shift to cloud business agility from the limitations of completely on-premises control of the enterprise. The cloud provides enterprises with the ability to scale up their operations while quickly tracking digital transformation. However, like any other business initiative, you need to balance your post-cloud benefits with your pre-cloud strategy.

Make a list of the three most important considerations your organization should ask.

How do I choose the right partner and solution for this digital transformation? How can I support an existing application? And most importantly, how to protect users, assets, and sensitive data.

Google’s investment in Indonesia is clear, with the opening of the first Google Cloud Platform (GCP) region in Jakarta, providing supplementary support from the three existing cloud zones. The addition of the Jakarta region guarantees high availability workloads, increased redundancy to prevent data loss during service interruptions, and the ability to meet key local compliance requirements in regulated markets such as Indonesia.

A long-time and dependable partner deeply rooted in Indonesia-based infrastructure services, AIT understands the benefits of Google’s localized commitment to GCP. Today, AIT is working with Google to ensure that it is hired by the finance department of companies that need to get the most out of their cloud investment.

Just this February, AIT announced the formation of a partnership with Unbound Security. This allows enterprise customers to manage their encrypted data and keys on a single glass plate, both on-premises and in the cloud. This ability to centrally manage, authenticate, and protect encryption keys, identities, and mission-critical information without refactoring applications to support new protocols is a breakthrough for companies migrating to the cloud. Thing.

As enterprise organizations continue to support legacy hardware security modules (HSMs) with a hybrid approach, Unbound’s CORE leverages cloud migration readiness and secure in-cloud operations for key management and security within existing infrastructure. Adjust and enable. The combination of Google, AIT and Unbound Security makes a “one-stop shop” to the cloud a seamless end-to-edge digital transformation.

As government agencies around the world demand daily access to customer data stored by major cloud providers, it is imperative to have full control over the data. There are many factors that have led to this growing interest in the government.

One is the growing importance of compliance and regulation across the technology sector. In addition, new initiatives such as the Legal Overseas Use Clarification (CLOUD) Act of Data will play an important role. These data requests can cause conflicts. On the one hand, it is responsible for protecting consumer privacy and on the other hand, it is responsible for fulfilling regulatory and public security obligations.

Unbound CORE manages the keys used to encrypt your data on Google Cloud. This helps solve privacy and transparency issues, as well as the security challenges associated with keeping sensitive and private data in the cloud.

Google EKM allows users to protect and control the use of cloud service encryption keys. With EKM, you can now use encryption keys that are stored outside of Google Cloud Platform to protect your stored data in the Google cloud. EKM acts as an extension of Google’s Key Management Service (KMS).

The combination of Google Cloud Platform and Unbound CORE GCP External Key Manager gives Google Cloud customers control of their data in new ways. This data is stored personally and securely at the time of storage and is encrypted with a key that is exclusively managed by the customer. This architecture is often referred to as Control Your Own Key (CYOK).

Unbound’s Foreign Key Manager for Google Cloud has a unique approach. Protect your keys in the cloud using SecureMPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology. This software-based solution is easy to deploy to any cloud region while offering excellent performance, robustness, and manageability.

Move forward together: Benefits of GCP + AIT + CORE

By transforming your business to Google Cloud Platform, enabling AIT-led infrastructure services, and integrating Unbound CORE GCP External Key Manager, Southeast Asian companies will have complete control over the protection of their data on Google Cloud. I will.

Customer data stored and used by Google, including services such as BigQuery, can now be encrypted at rest using keys that customers have full control and possession of. Google does not have access to these encryption keys. These are protected and controlled only by corporate customers who use Unbound CORE.

This solution has the following advantages:

We help you comply with data protection laws and regulations, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Regulate the key management process – Managing your own keys allows your enterprise to better protect your data and improve compliance. Keep Client Data Confidential – Only cloud service customers have access to their data and encryption keys, reducing the risk of compromise. Protect from rogue administrators – Minimize the risk of unauthorized data access by service administrators who may be abusing privileges. Control government access to corporate data – Cloud service providers regularly respond to subpoenas that are legally required to provide user data to government agencies (for example, under CLOUD law). .. Scalability and Stability – CORE can be easily scaled to meet the needs of any enterprise. By integrating with GCP, clients can bring this scalability to GCP and related services. Quick and Easy Deployment – ​​CORE can be easily deployed to multiple metropolitan areas and Availability Zones thanks to mesh technology that automatically synchronizes keys between sites. Maximum Security and Privacy – Stored data is protected using a CYOK (control your own key) approach. Audit Tools with Multiple Integrations – All operations are recorded in a tamper-proof audit that can be connected to tools such as Splunk.

In summary, the digital transformation that enterprise customers achieve with the hands-on support of this triad consulting is unmatched. At the beginning of this post, I mentioned the clever Google motto used to launch GCP in Jakarta, Majusama.

Google, AIT and Unbound are committed to supporting the latest IT, cloud and best-in-class security in Indonesia, and ultimately “going forward together”.

