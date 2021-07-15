Pentagon Weapons Chief Bidens Candidate Withdraws





Washington President Joe Biden has been nominated for the Pentagon’s top arms purchaser, and Defense Innovation Unit director Mike Brown has withdrawn from consideration on Tuesday, Defense News confirmed.

Brown said in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin received by Defense News that he would resign after a general investigation of inspectors on employment practices at DIU predicted that his nomination would be delayed by up to a year. It was.

In a letter, Mr Brown is confident that the Inspector General’s office will not eventually find fraud on my part, but will make the acquisition process faster and more cost-effective. I know there are other qualified candidates who can focus on urgent business. .. I must prioritize the interests of the department over my own enthusiasm to serve as Director of Acquisition Technology Logistics.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he thanked Austin for respecting Browns’ decision and being willing to be nominated for this challenging position. Austin continues to appreciate Mr Browns’ continued service in the Defense Innovation Unit, Kirby said.

The news of Browns’ withdrawal was first reported by Inside Defense.

Many defense innovation experts have expressed disappointment with Brown’s withdrawal as a candidate. Due to his past career in technology and work at DIU, many are esoteric takeover practices in departments that are not suitable for small innovative, non-traditional contractors that offer new technologies that Prime does not. I had great expectations for Browns’ ability to reform.

Former Senate Military Commission staff director Chris Broth called Brown a major setback, as Brown has a solid track record of rapid acquisition of advanced technology and fielding.

Understand what the ecosystem looks like, what is the cutting edge of advanced technology, who is developing it, and not when starting and expanding work with the Pentagon You need someone who understands what traditional defense companies and new entrants are experiencing. Brose, who is currently Chief Strategy Officer of Defense Technology Company Anduril Industries, said. He understands it all better than anyone else.

As Vice-Minister of Defense for Acquisition and Maintenance, Brown oversaw a budget of over $ 100 billion for key defense programs such as F-35 fighters, aircraft carrier elevators, and speeding up software acquisitions. He was very influential in the defense industry and was responsible for maintaining the military power of the Americas.

Brown has been leading the Pentagon Silicon Valley outreach division since 2018, working to connect Pentagon components with small start-ups developing innovative technologies. Browns’ first nomination was praised by observers, including former Pentagon officials, for understanding his tech industry background and the challenges faced by non-traditional contractors in collaboration with the Pentagon. I did.

Lindsey Shepherd, a Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said one of the exciting aspects of his nomination was the combination of several different skill sets and knowledge bases he would have brought to that role. was.

The Browns withdrawal is another setback in the president’s efforts to play an important role in the Pentagon.

Whenever you haven’t confirmed your Pentagon senior leadership, you’re losing, Bros said. You do not have the authority and legitimacy to make decisions and dangerous decisions to the fullest extent of the office’s authorities.

Brown joined the government in 2016 as Presidential Innovation Fellow of the White House after a long career in the technology sector, up to two years as CEO of cybersecurity software giant NortonLifeLock. As a fellow, he wrote a detailed report on the threat posed by the Chinese government to the US venture capital system.

Under the guidance of Browns, DIU has migrated more and more projects to DoD components. In 2020, DIU moved from 4 to 11 projects in 2018. One of DIU’s most important achievements under Browns’ leadership was to provide an alternative to small drones made in China under a DIU project called Blue sUAS. The entire federal government.

Bill Greenewalt, a senior non-resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute and a former Deputy Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, called the news sad and depressing.

Based on his background, Greenewalt has the potential to actually embrace and leverage this highly innovative sector of the US and international economies and incorporate it into ways to create better capabilities for China. Said that.

Arnold Punaro, a former staff director of the Senate Military Commission and chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association, said he was disappointed to see Mr Brown runaway.

The Pentagon acquisition system required strong leadership to implement innovation, speed and cost-effectiveness, and Mike was the best choice for that position, Punaro said in a statement. Mikes’ strong leadership will continue to benefit DIU and the department, and we are fortunate to have him there.

