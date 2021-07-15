Zero-day exploit allowed SolarWinds hackers to extract login information from iOS devices





While Apple is constantly working to improve the security of its devices, hackers are constantly looking for new ways to crack the security systems found on iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. Exploits found in Apple’s WebKit (Safari engine) earlier this year allowed hackers to extract login information from iOS devices.

As first reported by Google’s Threat Analysis Group (via Ars Technica), a zero-day exploit found in some versions of iOS 14 redirects users to domains that have executed malicious code on their iPhones and iPads. It’s done. Research has shown that the same hacker is also targeting Windows users.

The hacker group worked for the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, which attacked devices belonging to the United States Agency for International Development. By using a malicious script, a hacker could send an email as if he were affiliated with a US agency.

Research has revealed that the same group of hackers are behind another zero-day exploit found on iOS devices. Identified as “CVE-2021-1879,” this exploit allowed hackers to collect login information from a variety of websites, including Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Yahoo.

This exploit collects authentication cookies from several popular websites such as Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Yahoo and sends them to attacker-controlled IPs via WebSockets, so the same-origin policy Turn off protection. Victims need to open a session on these websites from Safari in order to successfully steal cookies.

For those unfamiliar with the term, zero-day exploits are basically a newly discovered vulnerability, and the fix is ​​not yet known to developers. Apple then patched this security breach in iOS 14.4.2, but it’s still impressive that hackers were able to execute malicious code on the newly released version of iOS.

The report points out that zero-day vulnerabilities are becoming more frequent. In the first half of this year alone, Google’s Project Zero discovered 33 exploits used by hackers, compared to 22 exploits of the same period last year. Part of this may be related to “increasing zero-day supply from private companies selling exploits.”

Running the latest version of the software is one of the best ways to protect yourself from hackers, but it’s always important to be aware of the content you access on the web to avoid attacks.

