Pressure on technology antitrust increases as Senators pledge dramatic action





Several key senators negotiate antitrust bills focusing on technology similar to house measures that companies will force dramatic changes in their businesses and destroy products that consumers are enjoying. doing.

Senator Chuck Grassley, a top Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he is working with Democratic Party Amy Klobuchar on antitrust bills similar to some of the measures approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee last month. ..

“There are so many mistakes in these social media platforms,” ​​Grasley of Iowa said in a brief interview Tuesday, citing what he said as a prejudice against conservatives. The biggest technology player. “We have to take dramatic action.”

Klobuchar, Minnesota, chair of the Antitrust Subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, said a bill under discussion would address tech companies that discriminate against platform-dependent competitors. Websites and logistics networks to reach consumers. This is the central issue of the House’s two proposals.

Klobuchar said some of the upcoming Senate bills would “line up differently” from the House bill.

“I’m currently negotiating one of them working with the Republicans, so stay tuned,” Klobuchar said in a telephone interview Monday. “We are working to introduce many of them.”

The Senate bill will open a new frontier in Washington’s antitrust war against companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Alphabet’s Google. Two weeks after the House Judiciary Committee approves six bipartisan antitrust bills, President Joe Biden takes specific actions to promote competition in industries, including technology and agriculture. Signed a drastic executive order urging federal agencies to do so. , Air travel, delivery, banking.

The two most notable house measures take different approaches to prevent Klobuchar et al. from describing them as so-called gateway platform discrimination against other companies that rely on them to reach their users.

The Rhode Island Democratic Party’s David Siciline bill, which chairs the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee, allows companies to bring their products to the forefront, including Google’s prioritization of Google Maps and Apple’s benefits to Apple Music. It is forbidden to give priority. A bill from Washington’s Democratic Party, Pramira Jayapal, will force companies to sell certain businesses altogether. For example, Amazon needs to separate its online retail business from its logistics services.

In an overnight session of the House Panel discussing antitrust law, Zoe Lofgren of the Democratic Party of California, who represents part of Silicon Valley, said the Jayapal bill was “a very extreme measure” and “grenade taken.” , Just get it involved in technology. ” Blow up the economy and it. “

Industry groups representing tech companies have warned that the law will undermine user privacy and security, hinder innovation and penalize US companies.

The House Judiciary Committee has approved all measures with bipartisan support, but no vote on the House floor has yet been scheduled. Democratic majority leader Steny Hoyer, who schedules the House of Representatives, said the bill needs more work and Congress’s approach to promoting technology competition should be “constructive rather than destructive.” Said.

Grasley said he was interested in Siciline and Jayapal’s actions and shared concerns about tech giants supporting their products, but for more details on the bill being negotiated with Klobuchar. I didn’t explain. He said she wanted to introduce the bill earlier, but he still wants some changes.

One of House’s proposals focused on other technologies is aimed at allowing consumers to move data such as photos and contacts from one platform to another. The bill is modeled after the Senate bill introduced last time in Congress by Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner, and Republican Josh Hawley. Blumental said Tuesday that he would discuss a small change that could gain more bipartisan support and reintroduce it at the meeting.

“Abuse of market power in the tech industry must hinder innovation and choice,” Connecticut’s Blumental said in an interview Tuesday. Blumental pointed out a signal from the Biden administration and bipartisan support in Congress, saying, “We have a unique opportunity in antitrust law, so I think we should cast the net widely and work aggressively. “.

Blumenthal also said it was working on a bill to address anti-competitive behavior in the app store, Klobuchar said. During the session, app developers such as music streamer Spotify Technology SA and online dating company Match Group Inc. complained about store fees and customer reach restrictions.

Another house bill will make it harder for tech companies to buy competitors. Holi, Missouri, a member of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, said banning the merger of businesses of a certain size was an important part of his broad antitrust bill introduced in April. Said that there were no co-sponsors.

“I thought it was very, very encouraging that the House bill had a direction,” Hurley said on Tuesday. He also said he would support the dissolution of tech companies in different business areas, as the Jayapal bill does. “There should be enough overlap to actually accomplish something,” Hurley said, comparing his own proposal for the House bill with Klobuchar, a broad antitrust law introduced in February. It was.

