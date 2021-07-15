Microsoft Teams users are ready to significantly increase their productivity





As your organization prepares to implement a hybrid work policy, Microsoft announced a new integration that will allow your organization to use Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams at the same time.

Software giants believe that collaboration software will play a major role in hybrid work, according to a new blog post. That’s why we created a new class of applications called collaboration apps that fuse people and business processes. However, these apps also allow Microsoft partners to connect with Teams’ 145 million daily active users and expand the entire addressable market.

The combination of Dynamics 365 and Teams capabilities gives everyone across your organization a new way to seamlessly exchange and capture ideas in your workflow. In addition to releasing new collaboration apps, Microsoft is also eliminating license taxes that previously prevented organizations from using this type of integration.

Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams

As part of the new integration, Dynamics 365 users can now invite anyone in their organization to view and collaborate on customer records directly from within a Teams chat or channel. This allows sellers to share details such as sales opportunities, customer history, customer relationship health, and key contacts, and customer service representatives can take advantage of this new integration to share customer case records and trouble. You can source your shooting steps and track your follow-up. task.

At the same time, Dynamics 365 users can now add Teams meetings when creating appointments. You can also retrieve notes directly from within a Teams call, and this information is automatically saved in the Dynamics 365 record timeline.

As a result of this integration, more employees are likely to collaborate on records, and automatic notifications keep stakeholders up to date. Users can also select specific chats and channels to use to send notifications and see how often these notifications are sent. In addition, you can send specific adaptive cards based on notification type to enable more connected workflows.

However, Microsoft’s new integration between Dynamics 365 and Teams is just one example of a collaboration app. The company also announced new and enhanced collaboration apps from independent software vendor (ISV) partners such as Atlassian Confluence, SAP Sales Cloud, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday.

