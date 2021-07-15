Respawn wants to try Apex Legends’ Future Arenas map





The new Apex Legends Thrillseekers event introduces a new Arenas map, Overflow. Unlike other maps dedicated to Arenas, Party Crasher, and Phase Runner, Overflow focuses on lanes. According to Respawn, developers are experimenting with new map layouts and introducing more versatility, with more maps like overflow expected in the future. 3v3 mode.

“When we first set out to create the Arenas map, we were testing different configurations of what type of map would work with the gun sandbox and legendary abilities,” said Respond’s lead-level designer. Dave Osei told me. “There were lots of big maps, small maps, lane-focused maps, and more. The two I enjoyed most were the two that shipped at launch, PartyCrasher and PhaseRunner. It was an open center to encourage players to make meaningful choices with two major POIs. The mode has been out for a while so we can start experimenting with new layouts to bring diversity. . “

One of the most notable points of Party Crasher and Phase Runner is that they are all designed with two big points of interest that stand facing each other, with a wide open central section and lots of gaze. Squads can usually see what other squads are doing through this central section and respond accordingly. Combat is only a breakout at POI, with fast teams first reaching one of the landmarks to defend and slow teams attacking them.

However, overflow overturns that formula. There are also two POIs (Osei states that “the size of the overflow is comparable to the Party Crasher”), but the lane-focused design does what the other teams do to plan the response. This means that there is no empty intermediate space for the team to check. Instead, the team should do the best they can.

“Overflow takes a different approach at its core,” Osei said. “It’s pretty tight on the catwalk, so expect a lot of under-under gameplay that allows players to frank to their heart’s content and control their opponents as needed. Try height differences and concentrated lane combat. It’s a really fun and unique map to look at. Play is very different from what it was at launch. The arena map is perfect when combat is aggressive and strategic and promotes different engagement distances. We believe that there may still be two major POIs, but more unique experiences that break the first formula. “

This makes Overflow’s design sound closer to what players expect from games like Valorant and CS: GO. It’s very valuable to create legends with the ability to see enemies hiding behind walls like Bloodhounds and Crypto, or to make makeshift covers like caustic or ramparts. there is.

The obvious advantage of Overflow may seem to be in characters based on the movements of Apex Legends-people like Octane who can jump over walls and Valkyrie who can fly remain restricted by lanes. Avoid the need to be. But Respawn explains that-people may find ways to cross lanes, but they will have a hard time staying on top of them.

Apex Pros shows why you need to choose octane

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

Use an html5 video-enabled browser to watch the video.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

“Designing a map for Mobile Legends is always difficult, but we usually design it with gunplay in mind,” says Osei. “Our team builds a space that feels fun with the kind of gameplay they want to encourage. Lane-focused maps, in the case of overflows, find fun first and fit the arena map principles. It was the process of adjusting the map so that does the map promote healthy combat? If not, how can I push / pull the geo to promote it? You can’t stop Valk from jumping over the wall, for example, because you don’t want to discourage using it the way you like. Overflow has lava on the wall to reduce the legend hanging on the wall. It will damage the player who chooses to sit there. “

The Thrill Seeker could be the last limited-time event of Apex Legends Season 9 ending August 3. If the in-game Battle Pass is any sign, Season 10 could start on August 3rd, shortly after the end of the Thrill Seeker, but Respawn hasn’t confirmed an official start date.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamespot.com/articles/respawn-wants-to-experiment-with-apex-legends-future-arenas-maps/1100-6493774/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos