Other challenges in collecting data from Google Workspace





As we once knew, knowledge workers never return to the office. But now that companies and their employees have learned that working from home can maintain both productivity and the quality of life of workers, telework definitely stays here.

For many offices, Google Workspace is one of the tools that has enabled the transition to fully remote employees. Google offers outstanding version control, incredible data storage capacity, and easy collaboration with shared documents.

Of course, the data that companies generate in Google Workspace is potentially discoverable. For this reason, Google has created Google Vault, a tool that superficially helps organizations store and collect files related to proceedings. However, there are some challenges in using Google Vault to identify, store, and collect Google Workspace files.

Google Vault Limits

I have written more deeply about some of these issues before. In summary, Google Vault can cause organizations to over-collect data due to the way file information is organized and displayed. Google Vault does not currently allow you to visualize the structure of your Google or shared drive, so there is no easy way to navigate to a particular file. Still, users cannot choose individual files or folders to export, so if you really only need part of the drive, you need to export the entire custodian drive. Also, there is no easy way to view a particular version of a document. Google Workspace keeps track of all user-created versions, but users can only access those versions in a per-document version. This can be tedious and time consuming.

Perhaps most importantly, Google Vault exports aren’t compatible with the review platform. The main problem is that Google Vault uses XML as the load file format. This can certainly be a problem as an import source. The Google Doc ID is also added to the filename, making it difficult for users to understand what the original filename was.

But let’s take a closer look at a problem I haven’t talked about much: metadata.

How Google Vault manages metadata

Metadata is critical to eDiscovery for both the management of identifying the correct version of a file and quickly retrieving relevant information and production integrity. For example, suppose the proceedings see that they have changed the metadata in the process of collecting and creating it. In that case, they may ask some serious questions about what else you have changed.

Unfortunately, Google Vault isn’t ideal for meeting the needs of eDiscovery professionals. There are three missing points in handling Google Vault metadata.

As mentioned earlier, Google Vault separates the metadata from the underlying file, exports the metadata via an XML file, and labels the loose document itself with both the filename and the internal Google Docs ID reference number. I will. Second, users will need to rebuild these two separate files before the review platform understands them, dramatically increasing the time and effort required to prepare the data for review. ..

Second, Google Vault omits important metadata when exporting. Permanently remove some types of metadata, such as:

Full file path description, file version information, parent folder information, indication that a document has been deleted or moved, and information about file sharing and permissions.

But that’s not all. For example, it also overwrites the original metadata about the document’s creation date. Instead, assign the creation date as the export date. Metadata is an important search component for discovery, so metadata about the date you lose that information can be a problem.

Third, the omission of date metadata makes it difficult to determine the correct version of the document. Google Drive maintains all versions of user-created documents, but finding those versions and using them in eDiscovery is different. Without the original metadata about the creation date of the file, it is virtually impossible to know that the right person is getting the correct version of the document edited on the right date.

What you need is a way to export information from Google Workspace in a reviewable format without losing or modifying your metadata. That’s where Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace comes in.

Please see the webinar. Leverage Google Workspace’s enhanced metadata on demand.

Hanzo’s enhanced metadata

Hanzo has been working with collaboration data for years. We have already created a solution specifically for Slack data and are extending its platform to collect discoverable data from Google Workspace.

Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace fixes a Google Vault metadata issue by retrieving metadata from three different sources:

Google Vault, Google Drive API, and Hanzo Index Engine.

In addition to all the information we can collect from Google, the index provides the full-text content of the file in a searchable format, so you can identify all the snippets of the metadata associated with the file. Hanzo’s export is ready to be imported into the review platform of your choice without any additional processing. It does all the hard work of reassembling the metadata load file with the source file and returning the native file with the native name.

We didn’t just fix the Google Vault metadata error. HanzoHoldforGoogleWorkspace is a visual tool that allows users to easily navigate Google Drive and select only the files and folders related to the case. As a result, users can now be confident that they can avoid Google Vault’s over-collection workflow, significantly reduce the amount of data collected about issues, and reduce the cost and burden of eDiscovery.

Ready to learn the details?

Is eDiscovery Easy, Fast, and Affordable with Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace? Contact us to set up a demonstration.

