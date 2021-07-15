Release date of Galaxy Watch 4 revealed at Amazon Canada Leak





Most of Samsung’s next batch of device leaks focus on foldable phones. However, the fusion of Google’s Wear OS platform and Samsung’s One UI experience has led to similar interest in the following smartwatches: There have been some leaks and rumors here and there, but it seems that the one closest to the official details has been addressed. Thank you for the error in Amazon Canada.

It’s not uncommon to hear retailers jump over guns and publish details earlier than planned. Some even mistakenly sell the following devices and give the world a complete picture of the product before its official debut. Amazon Canada quickly fixed the situation and pulled out a list of Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but not before some were able to extract all the relevant information from those pages. did.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has the potential to obscure siblings for a way to revive the classic. In addition to the Android-based operating system, smartwatches also show off Samsung’s unique rotating bezel. Offering a stainless steel body and two size options, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was listed for 428 CAD ($ 340) for the 42mm model and 464 CAD ($ 370) for the larger 46mm model.

Given these features, the Galaxy Watch 4 may look like two economy versions, but one doesn’t come with a rotating bezel. There are also smaller sizes, 40mm and 44mm, but the hardware features are the same as the classic variations. The price of the Galaxy Watch 4 was 310 CAD ($ 250) and 347 CAD ($ 280) for these sizes.

Perhaps the most important detail Amazon Canada accidentally spilled was the launch of these smartwatches on August 27th. Samsung’s other new products, especially the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are also likely to be available that day, about two weeks after the August 11th Unpack 2021 event.

