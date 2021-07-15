Soon to be released in India Phones: OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T, etc.





Brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi are preparing to launch new smartphones in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2 will be available on July 22nd, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G will debut in India on July 20th. The new Poco F3 GT and Nokia phones will also be available in the coming weeks. Read on to find out more about future smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 2 India will be available on July 22nd

All OnePlus Nord 2s will be available in India on July 22nd. The company has confirmed that smartphones will feature a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + certification. The device comes with the Android 11 OS as is. The rest of the details will be published shortly.

Rumored factories suggest that there is a triple rear camera setup. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that this setup included a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It also provides support for Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), as well as the original version. The same Sony sensor is also found on phones such as the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T India to be released on July 20th

Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 T5G will be available in India on July 20th. This will be the first 5G device in the Redmi Note series in India. The device can be equipped with a 6.5 inch FHD + hole punch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

We can offer triple rear camera setups including 48MP main sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you may take an 8MP selfie. The smartphone may be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. A fingerprint sensor mounted on the side will also be installed.

Poco F3 GT confirmed to be available in India soon

According to Poco’s official Twitter account, the Poco F3 GT will be available in India shortly. The company regularly publishes launch teasers and also reveals color options for the Poco F3 GT. Available in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colors. Future Poco phones will offer a 6.67-inch full HD + AMOLED display. This will be the first Poco phone with an AMOLED display.

It may have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. There may be a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor. It is reportedly paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The handset can be equipped with a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Nokia launches smartphone on July 27

Nokia Mobile India has released a new teaser on Twitter, confirming that a new smartphone will be available on July 27th. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming Nokia phone, but Teaser suggests it could be the Nokia X20.

The Nokia X20 is already available outside India, so the specifications may be similar. The device may have a 6.7-inch FHD + display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. In terms of optics, it is expected to have a quad rear camera setup that may include either a 48MP or 64MP primary sensor. There may be an 8MP shooter on the front. The device can be equipped with a 4,630mAh battery. It will also come with an IP52 rating.

