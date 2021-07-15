Do you remember Clippy?Microsoft threatens to get it back as an emoji





Does the name Clippy ring the bell? Otherwise, Microsoft users may find it easier to remember the occluded paper-clip conversational animation that everyone thought was gone in 2007. Well, the first company to create it is everyone’s life.

exactly. Clippy may return to Microsoft.

According to Microsoft, when a tweet has more than 20,000 likes, Clippy will replace the emoji in the current paper clip used by Microsoft 365. At the time of the press, there were over 100,000 tweets.

Clippy’s Return to Microsoft: Will That Happen?

(Photo: Screenshot taken from Microsoft’s Twitter)

Clippy’s return to life for Microsoft users can be hit as a completed deal, given that tech company tweets are well above the 20,000 likes mark. However, Microsoft doesn’t say much about when it happens or when it actually happens.

In response to a tweet by The Verge’s senior editor Tom Warren, Microsoft replied with a simple “wait and find.”

You can recall that Clippy seemed to be back in the music video in 2015.

Microsoft threatens Clippy’s resurgence: Internet reacts

Judging from the replies to Microsoft tweets, people are excited about the idea that Clippy will come back as a Microsoft Office emoji.

Users using the handle @ Manu962k have stated that Clippy actually needs to replace Cortana and revert to Windows 11. Cortana is Microsoft’s current virtual personal assistant.

Even Oreo’s Twitter account added to the fun, saying that the threat of regaining Clippy “unleashed the deepest part of our memory.”

Clippy’s general reputation has not always been positive, especially when it actually exists. In fact, many users found it annoying and almost always hated it being wrong when asked about something.

According to PC Gamer, the Office Assistant was so hated that “Microsoft itself joined the hatred in the form of a series of Office XP ads celebrating the end of Clippy in 2003.” According to The Verge’s article, Microsoft employees actually turned Clippy into an animated sticker for the Microsoft team, but that effort was quickly discontinued.

Related Articles: Leaked Image Tips Cortana Helps Microsoft Office Users

Clippy: A brief history

Clippy, whose full name is actually Clippit, was the default Office Assistant for Microsoft Office. It was also called Microsoft Paperclip. In addition to Microsoft Office (both Windows and Mac), Office Assistant was available in Microsoft Publisher, Microsoft Project, and Microsoft FrontPage.

Clippy was designed by Kevan J. Atteberry.

Clip was the default Office Assistant, but could be changed to other characters and shapes such as Rocky the dog, Albert Einstein’s caricature The Genius, the Office logo, and a globe called Mother Nature.

Also read: Microsoft 365 is a bundle of Office and Windows for business users

