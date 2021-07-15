Industry Raising Funds Using ICOs — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The project attracts the attention of investors and competes

The ICO process needs to properly present the project to potential token buyers. Companies can be in different stages of operation, from start-ups to full-fledged businesses.

Goals, author profiles, business model descriptions, planned changes, and other relevant information are typically displayed on so-called companion sheets.

Rather, the document can be viewed distrustfully as a marketing campaign. Promotions are mainly conducted on social networks and internet forums dedicated to ICOs.

Early adopters of tokens may be rewarded with discounts, coupon bonuses, and other incentives, as are crowdfunding campaigns that have many common features in ICOs.

The price of tokens can be constant throughout the collection process, but some companies use other mechanisms.

For example, the reward is split into tranches. The way the pool of tokens is distributed may be related to an IPO, and in many cases a pre-determined share will be sent to the campaign launcher.

The distribution of tokens is usually automatic, and after reaching the goal of paying to a particular address, smart contracts are initiated and new units are issued to participants in the action.

Capital markets implemented through the distributed transaction registry mechanism can have block periods, so it is not always possible to trade tokens immediately after the end of the ICO.

Investing in online casinos through ICO

According to all economic forecasts, this year’s sales of the fast-growing virtual casino sector will reach $ 1 trillion.

The development of online casinos was fueled by a global coronavirus epidemic that forced users to switch online from onshore facilities. Many clients are happy with platform services such as ilucki casino.

On the other hand, such economic opportunities have contributed to the emergence of new establishments. Therefore, both old and new online casinos need to retain their customers so as not to lose profits.

For this, the already proven method is used. For example, game proven safety, the emergence of innovative slots, big jackpots, bonus incentives, and more. However, these methods no longer have a full-fledged effect.

Users want to see new trends in their favorite facilities. What they contain:

Games on messenger and social networks. Customers don’t want to leave useful resources like Facebook or WhatsApp. Therefore, providing such services on popular networks will bring great benefits.

Bot allows you to play in areas where gambling is blocked.

More and more users are abandoning computers and laptops just to use their phones. Therefore, the smartphone version needs to be constantly improved and modernized.

VR casinos are a new trend. With unique virtual reality technology, players feel as if they are in a real casino. This allows him to be delayed as much as possible in the game.

Games with live dealers are still fashionable and in demand.

